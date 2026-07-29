Shades or Shutters Medic Goes Live with New Website for Greater Houston Homeowners
Shades or Shutters Medic’s new website helps Greater Houston homeowners explore custom window treatments, motorization, repairs, and next steps.
We want people to understand their options, see the level of care we bring to each project, and feel comfortable reaching out when they are ready to improve their home.”TOMBALL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shades or Shutters Medic, a local window treatment company serving the Greater Houston Area, is proud to announce the launch of its new website. The new website was developed with assistance from Window Treatment Marketing Pros to create a more helpful, user-friendly online resource for homeowners seeking custom blinds, shades, shutters, motorization, and repair services.
— Ryan Killman
“This website gives homeowners a better first look at the way we work,” said Ryan Killman, owner of Shades or Shutters Medic. “Choosing window treatments should feel clear and straightforward, not overwhelming. We want people to understand their options, see the level of care we bring to each project, and feel comfortable reaching out when they are ready to improve their home.”
The updated website gives visitors a clearer way to learn about Shades or Shutters Medic’s products and services, understand their options, and connect with the team for an in-home consultation. With improved navigation, updated service information, and a clean design, the site makes it easier for homeowners to find window treatment solutions built around their homes and daily needs.
Through its partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, Shades or Shutters Medic also strengthened its online visibility through paid advertising. These digital marketing improvements are designed to help more local homeowners find the company when searching for window treatment installation, repair, and motorization services.
“We’re pleased to support Shades or Shutters Medic with a website and marketing strategy built around local growth,” said Will Hanke, founder of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “Ryan and his team bring real experience and care to every project, and the new website gives homeowners a better way to connect with that level of service.”
Shades or Shutters Medic is known for providing custom window treatment solutions with honest pricing, careful installation, and practical recommendations. Led by owner Ryan Killman, the company brings years of hands-on experience to every project, helping homeowners improve light control, privacy, comfort, and style with products that are made to fit.
Homeowners can explore the new Shades or Shutters Medic website at https://www.shadesorshuttersmedic.com/ to browse its full range of services and products.
To contact Shades or Shutters Medic directly, call (346) 246-8702.
Businesses in the window treatment industry seeking website design, SEO, or paid advertising support can contact Window Treatment Marketing Pros at https://wtmarketingpros.com/ or (314) 470-1180.
Ryan Killman
Shades or Shutters Medic
+1 346-246-8702
email us here
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