The Living Urn Introduces Living Stones for Pets, Handcrafted Cremation Stone Keepsakes for Dogs, Cats and Other Animals

Living Stones for Pets

The company is excited to add a pet version of Living Stones to its industry-leading memorial keepsake offering.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Urnis excited to announce that it now offers Living Stones™ for Pets cremation stone keepsakes made with the ashes of a dog, cat, or other animal. These unique stone memorial keepsakes are in addition to Living Stones™ that use human ashes and are now available in quantities of 1, 3, 5 and 10 stones. Each stone is artisan-crafted by combining natural minerals with a pet’s ashes to form solid, enduring and beautiful stone keepsakes.Mark Brewer, company President commented, "Based on the popularity of our unique Living Stones made with human ashes, we’re excited to introduce Living Stones for dogs, cats and other pets. These are a great addition to our pet keepsake line and give pet families another great option to memorialize their beloved four-legged family members.”Upon ordering Living Stones™ for Pets, an ash collection kit is sent with a prepaid express shipping return label to ship the ashes directly to the pet stone production studio. Once the ashes are received, the finished stones will be shipped to the family within 45 business days.About Biolife, LLCBased in Colorado, Biolife is committed to developing and providing unique urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and hundreds of other unique urns and keepsakes. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the coming months.

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