Superior Window Coverings Launches New Website to Better Serve Central and Southern California
Superior Window Coverings launches a new website to help Central and Southern California customers find custom window treatments more easily.
The new site gives visitors a clearer idea of our custom work, our latest window covering options, and the level of care they can expect from our team.”CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Window Coverings, a trusted window treatment company serving Central and Southern California, is proud to announce the launch of its new website: www.superiorwindowcoverings.com. The website was created with assistance from Window Treatment Marketing Pros to deliver a cleaner design, improved navigation, and a more helpful online experience for homeowners and businesses seeking quality window covering solutions.
— Marco Bonilla
“Our customers often start their search online, so we wanted the website to feel as helpful and personal as the service we provide in person," said Marco Bonilla, owner of Superior Window Coverings, Inc. "The new site gives visitors a clearer idea of our custom work, our latest window covering options, and the level of care they can expect from our team."
The new website is designed to help visitors quickly explore Superior Window Coverings’ range of custom window treatment solutions. With a modern layout, user-friendly pages, and clear service information, customers can easily learn more about options for light control, privacy, comfort, and style. The site also makes it simple for visitors to contact the company and schedule service.
In partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, Superior Window Coverings also strengthened its online marketing strategy through search engine optimization (SEO) and paid advertising services. These efforts are designed to help more customers find the company online when searching for window treatment solutions in Central and Southern California.
“We’re proud to support Superior Window Coverings with a website and digital marketing strategy built for visibility, usability, and growth,” said Will Hanke, founder of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “With improved SEO, paid advertising support, and a customer-focused website, Superior Window Coverings is in a strong position to reach more homeowners and businesses across their service area.”
Superior Window Coverings remains committed to helping customers find window treatments that fit their needs, style, and space. From improving privacy to managing sunlight and completing a room’s design, the company provides professional guidance and dependable service from start to finish.
Visit superiorwindowcoverings.com today to explore the new website and learn more about Superior Window Coverings’ custom window treatment solutions.
For more information about Superior Window Coverings and its services, call (818) 762-6685.
For website and digital marketing support, visit Window Treatment Marketing Pros at https://wtmarketingpros.com/ or call (314) 470-1180.
Marco Bonilla
Superior Window Coverings
+1 818-762-6685
email us here
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