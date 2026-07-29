Mobilicom to Demonstrate Secure Connectivity for Operators and Autonomous Platforms at Northern Strike 2026

Joint demo with Reverent Networks will showcase live, secure connectivity between operators and autonomous platforms at Camp Grayling and Alpena CRTC, Aug. 5-7.

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB, MOBBW)

Northern Strike gives us the opportunity to demonstrate alongside Reverent Networks how these solutions prove their value not only in controlled environments, but in the field.” — David Fagelston, Vice President of Global Sales at Mobilicom

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / - Mobilicom Ltd. today announced that it will demonstrate its next-generation tactical edge technology at Northern Strike 2026 , one of the National Guard’s largest joint readiness exercises. The joint demonstration with Reverent Networks will take place at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center from August 5–7, 2026.As defense operations become increasingly distributed, maintaining secure and reliable connectivity among operators, autonomous platforms, and mission-critical applications has become a critical operational requirement, particularly in contested and congested environments.The joint demonstration will show how secure, resilient, mesh-based communications can connect operators with multiple autonomous platforms across different networks. The architecture is designed to support coordinated operations, distributed command and control, and the rapid integration and evaluation of emerging technologies under contested RF conditions.“Northern Strike gives us the opportunity to demonstrate alongside Reverent Networks how these solutions prove their value not only in controlled environments, but in the field,” said David Fagelston, Vice President of Global Sales at Mobilicom.Northern Strike 26-2 brings together more than 9,000 military personnel from 36 U.S. states and territories and five partner nations. Conducted across the Michigan National Guard’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, the exercise provides realistic training for active-duty, National Guard, Reserve, and allied forces.To learn more about Mobilicom’s end-to-end portfolio for drones and robotics, visit Mobilicom’s website or contact the Mobilicom team.About MobilicomMobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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