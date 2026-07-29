Aspiring plaintiff advocate awarded 2026 Leesfield Law Student Scholarship

Evan Robinson, from the left, Osi Usman-Aliu, and Ira Leesfield.

Osikenoya “Osi” Usman-Aliu, a second-year student at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, received the 2026 Leesfield Law Student Scholarship, continuing the program’s longstanding commitment to supporting future trial lawyers.

Usman-Aliu is a Nigerian immigrant and first-generation law student who plans to pursue a career in plaintiff advocacy after graduation. She received the $1,500 scholarship based on her demonstrated commitment to preserving the civil justice system.

Sponsored by the American Association for Justice and Florida lawyer Ira Leesfield of Leesfield & Partners and a longtime AAJ member, the annual scholarship is typically awarded to a first or second-year law student to help subsidize the recipient’s attendance at AAJ’s Annual Convention.

"This scholarship is not only a tremendous financial blessing, but also a meaningful vote of confidence in my future as an attorney," Usman-Aliu said. "It has strengthened my commitment to pursuing a career dedicated to advocating for others and making a positive impact through the law.,”

Leesfield and Evan Robinson, a trial attorney at Leesfield and Partners, presented the scholarship to Usman-Aliu during the 2026 AAJ Annual Convention, held July 24-28 in Chicago.

“Supporting the next generation of trial lawyers is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the future of the civil justice system,” Leesfield said. “For over 30 years, this scholarship has helped law students learn from experienced advocates, build lasting professional relationships and deepen their commitment to representing those who need a voice. It is a tradition I am proud to continue.”

AAJ’s Annual Convention gives law students an opportunity to learn from leading trial lawyers, attend educational programs addressing emerging trial advocacy issues and build relationships with attorneys from across the country.