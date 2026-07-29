Influential Women Highlights Alyssa Smith: Transforming Parenting Through Connection, Curiosity, And Leadership

CORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator, Parent Coach, and Executive Function Coach Helps Families Navigate ADHD, Child Development, and Everyday Challenges by Building Confidence, Independence, and Stronger RelationshipsCornwall, New York – Alyssa Smith believes children do not become more capable because adults manage them better. They become more capable because the adults around them learn to lead differently. With nearly two decades of experience in education, including Montessori classrooms, International Baccalaureate schools, and educator training programs around the world, Alyssa has dedicated her career to helping adults better understand children and create environments where they can thrive.Throughout her work with educators and families, Alyssa noticed a consistent pattern: children flourish when adults replace rescuing with curiosity, over-direction with coaching, and control with connection. This realization became the foundation of her approach to parenting support, education, and executive function coaching.That philosophy became even more personal through her own experiences as a neurodivergent mother raising neurodivergent children. Alyssa found herself recognizing the same patterns she had spent years helping others address—over-explaining, over-helping, and carrying responsibilities that did not always belong to her. Those experiences transformed the way she approached parenting and reshaped the framework that guides her work today.Now, Alyssa supports families navigating ADHD, executive function challenges, and everyday parenting struggles by helping them build practical skills while strengthening relationships. Her work combines education, child development, executive function coaching, and lived parenting experience to provide families with strategies they can implement immediately while creating long-term growth and connection.Alyssa attributes her success not to having all the answers, but to releasing the belief that she needed to be perfect before she could help others. For years, she believed that the person others wanted to learn from needed to appear polished, confident, and untouched by hardship. As a single, neurodivergent parent raising two children with different needs, including one with ADHD, she questioned whether her own experiences would be viewed as a source of expertise.A turning point came after more than a year in career coaching, when a coach asked Alyssa one simple but powerful question: “But are you actually loving your work?” The question brought an emotional realization that she had been building her career around who she thought she was supposed to be rather than embracing who she truly was.That moment helped Alyssa recognize that one of her greatest strengths had always been relationships. Her ability to connect with others through honesty, empathy, and shared experiences became central to her work. She realized that families do not need someone who presents a perfect image—they need someone willing to be authentic, acknowledge challenges, remain curious, and continue learning alongside them.Alyssa believes that many of the experiences she once viewed as weaknesses became the foundation of her ability to support others. Raising neurodivergent children, navigating loss, experiencing solo parenting, moving across countries, and questioning herself throughout different seasons of life have allowed her to sit beside families with compassion, understanding, and without judgment.The best career advice Alyssa has received is to stop asking what she should do and instead pay attention to who she already is. She believes many people search for the perfect next step when the answer often comes from understanding their own strengths, interests, and natural abilities.By recognizing what energizes them, what comes naturally, and where passion and skill intersect, individuals can discover meaningful paths forward. Alyssa believes this mindset applies not only to careers but also to parenting, relationships, and personal growth.For young women entering her field, Alyssa encourages them to prioritize personal growth and continue investing in themselves. She believes parents and families do not need another expert who claims to have perfect answers. Instead, they need people who are willing to reflect, challenge their own assumptions, recognize their patterns, and model what growth actually looks like.Alyssa encourages families to question expectations around what a “good parent” or “successful child” should look like. Rather than focusing on perfection, she believes families should embrace curiosity, honesty, repair, and connection. She believes the most powerful thing adults can offer children is permission—to be honest, ask for help, learn from mistakes, and grow into who they are.According to Alyssa, one of the greatest challenges facing families today is preparing children for a rapidly changing world. She believes adults cannot predict every challenge children will face, but they can help them develop the skills needed to navigate uncertainty.These skills include curiosity, flexibility, resilience, self-awareness, emotional regulation, problem-solving, and confidence. Alyssa believes parenting support must move beyond simply managing behavior and instead focus on developing children’s abilities to think independently, recover from challenges, and build strong relationships.She emphasizes that every child is developing executive functioning skills, including planning, decision-making, emotional regulation, and organization. By supporting these abilities, families can help children succeed not only academically but throughout life.The values guiding Alyssa’s personal and professional life are curiosity, honesty, connection, and courage. She believes curiosity creates space for understanding and growth, replacing judgment with compassion. She also values honesty—not as an expectation of perfection, but as the willingness to acknowledge challenges, apologize when needed, and strengthen relationships through repair.As a parent, Alyssa strives to show her children that struggles do not need to be hidden and that seeking support is a sign of strength. Through her coaching and education work, she hopes families walk away with more than strategies; she wants them to trust themselves, trust their relationships, and understand that they do not need to be perfect to thrive.Whether she is coaching a parent, supporting a neurodivergent child, or leading a workshop, Alyssa Smith’s mission remains the same: helping families turn toward challenges together, strengthen their connections, and get back on the same team.Learn More about Alyssa Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alyssa-smith-2 or through her website, https://www.alyssasmithcoaching.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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