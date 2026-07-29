Influential Women Showcase: Karli J. Klismith, Director of KerberRose Human Resources

STEVENS POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Workforce Strategy Through Authentic Leadership, Executive Search Expertise, and People-Centered HR SolutionsStevens Point, Wisconsin – Karli J. Klismith, MSHRM, CSP, is the Director of KerberRose Human Resources, where she leads a dynamic HR consulting practice focused on executive search, human resources consulting, talent strategy, and career transition services. With more than a decade of experience in human resources, Karli partners with business owners, executive teams, and boards to help organizations navigate workforce challenges, strengthen leadership teams, and create strategies that support long-term growth.Through her leadership at KerberRose Human Resources, Karli has built a reputation for combining strategic insight with a thoughtful, people-focused approach. She works closely with organizations to improve retention, develop stronger teams, and implement practical HR solutions that align employee needs with business objectives. In addition to guiding the firm’s strategic direction, she oversees a team of HR professionals and supports the continued growth of the human resources division.Karli’s expertise spans executive and professional recruitment, organizational design, compensation strategy, talent development, executive coaching, HR consulting, and outplacement services. By supporting organizations throughout the employee lifecycle, she helps clients address both immediate workforce needs and long-term organizational goals. Her ability to balance strategic vision with practical execution has positioned her as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking to strengthen their leadership and workforce strategies.Her career journey began in the legal field, where she earned a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Political Science/Pre-Law along with a Paralegal Degree. However, as she gained experience working with businesses and individuals, Karli discovered her passion for human resources and helping people navigate professional growth and change. Her early exposure to entrepreneurship through her family’s accounting firm, which later transitioned into KerberRose, provided her with a strong understanding of the challenges faced by small and mid-sized businesses.Karli later earned a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Walden University, further strengthening her knowledge of organizational development, workforce strategy, and leadership. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her professional achievements and community contributions, including being named Ignite Young Professional of the Year in 2025 and Ambassador of the Year in 2022.Karli attributes much of her success to leading with authenticity and embracing her unique strengths. Early in her career, she learned that confidence, transparency, and genuine connection are essential to building trust and becoming an effective leader. Those lessons continue to influence both her professional philosophy and the way she supports clients, colleagues, and her team.She also credits much of her personal and professional growth to the influence of her father and the lessons she learned growing up in a small business family. Having a constant role model and sounding board helped shape her understanding of leadership, integrity, and the importance of investing in others. Those experiences continue to inspire her commitment to helping both organizations and individuals succeed.The best career advice Karli has received is simple: be yourself. She believes that trying to fit into a specific mold can prevent individuals from reaching their full potential. Instead, she encourages professionals to embrace their unique strengths and recognize that authenticity is one of the qualities that separates effective leaders from others.For women pursuing leadership roles in human resources or entrepreneurial consulting, Karli emphasizes the importance of mentorship, continuous learning, and building meaningful professional relationships. She encourages women to remain open to opportunities that may serve as valuable stepping stones throughout their careers, understanding that growth is rarely linear. While every opportunity may not look like the final destination, each experience offers valuable lessons, confidence, and momentum for what comes next.According to Karli, one of the most significant challenges facing organizations today is the rapidly evolving workforce landscape and the continued competition for exceptional talent. Through executive search services, she helps companies identify leaders who align with their values and strategic goals while also supporting professionals navigating career transitions through comprehensive outplacement services. She views these challenges as opportunities to create meaningful outcomes for both organizations and individuals, strengthening workplaces while empowering people throughout their careers.The values that guide Karli’s work and personal life are openness, trust, and empathy. She believes that honest communication creates stronger relationships and allows organizations to make better decisions. At the same time, she recognizes the importance of understanding that every individual brings unique experiences, challenges, and perspectives.For Karli, leadership is not just about strategy or results—it is about how people show up for one another each day. Through consistent communication, compassion, and genuine support, she strives to create environments where individuals feel valued and empowered.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Karli enjoys spending time with her fiancé, staying active outdoors, and remaining connected to her community. She enjoys activities such as fishing, golfing, curling, and spending time in nature—experiences that help her recharge and maintain balance.Through her dedication to leadership, workforce strategy, and meaningful relationships, Karli continues to help organizations build stronger workplaces while empowering individuals to achieve their professional goals. Her work reflects a simple but enduring belief—that when people are supported, businesses thrive.Learn More about Karli J. Klismith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Karli-Klismith , or through her profile on KerberRose, https://kerberrose.com/about/our-team/karli-klismith/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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