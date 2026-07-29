American forging companies provide manufacturers with reliable, durable, and traceable critical components backed by domestic expertise and quality control.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, Illinois, July 2026: Cornell Forge Co. , a Chicago-based metal forge company located at 6666 W. 66th Street, continues to support manufacturers that require dependable American forging companies for critical components. With more than 90 years of family-owned experience, the company has built its reputation on producing complex forged parts for demanding industrial applications, including agriculture, off-highway, marine, oil, rail, construction, forestry, mining, power/utility, and truck component markets.Manufacturers continue to choose domestic forging partners because critical components demand strength, traceability, responsive communication, and reliable lead-time support. Cornell Forge Co. offers closed-die hot forging , impression-die forging, microalloy forging, stainless steel forgings, forged alloys , custom forged steel parts, and forged fittings. The company’s ISO 9001:2015 certification and strict process controls support consistent quality while helping buyers reduce sourcing risk for high-performance equipment. This commitment allows manufacturers to source essential forged parts with greater confidence, consistency, and long-term reliability.By combining experienced personnel, engineering-minded support, and value-added services such as sawing, plating, machining, testing, inspection, and assembly, Cornell Forge Co. helps customers move from design needs to durable, production-ready solutions. Its made-in-the-USA focus gives manufacturers a practical choice for parts that require dimensional accuracy, long-term durability, and dependable supply-chain communication. This makes the company a trusted forging partner for industries that cannot afford delays, inconsistency, or compromised component performance.For more information about American forging companies, custom forged steel parts, and industrial forging solutions, please contact their office at (708) 458-1582.About Cornell Forge Co.: Cornell Forge Co. is a Chicago-based forging company specializing in reliable, high-quality forged components for industrial manufacturers across the United States. The company supports customers with advanced forging capabilities, cross-industry experience, and a commitment to value, quality, and innovative solutions.Company name: Cornell Forge Co.Address: 6666 W. 66th StreetCity: ChicagoState: IllinoisZip code: 60638Phone number: (708) 458-1582

Cornell Forge: Industry-Leading Forging Capabilities & Expertise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.