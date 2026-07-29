Keri Allen, Recognized By Influential Women, Healthcare Technology Leader Driving Data And Population Health

EDGEWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Technical Manager Combines Clinical Insight, Healthcare IT Expertise, and Regulatory Knowledge to Advance Data-Driven CareEdgewater, Florida – Keri Allen is a seasoned healthcare technology leader and Senior Technical Manager specializing in population health, regulatory reporting, and advanced analytics within the University of Miami Health System. With a career built at the intersection of healthcare operations and information technology, Keri brings extensive expertise in EpicCare Ambulatory, Healthy Planet, clinical workflows, and data-driven solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and organizational performance.In her current role, Keri leads initiatives supporting outpatient population health strategies, quality reporting programs such as MIPS and MVP, and workflow optimization efforts that help clinicians and healthcare administrators deliver efficient, high-quality care. Through her technical knowledge and operational understanding, she works to transform complex healthcare data into meaningful insights that support better decision-making and improved patient experiences.Keri’s professional journey began on the front lines of healthcare, working in a physician’s office where she became an Epic super user during an early electronic medical record implementation. Her ability to understand clinical needs and translate them into effective technical solutions quickly became one of her greatest strengths. This experience shaped her transition into healthcare IT and established the foundation for a career focused on connecting technology, healthcare teams, and patient-centered outcomes.Throughout her career, Keri has held consulting and analyst roles with organizations including Huron, Nordic Consulting Partners, and The University of Texas Medical Branch. In these positions, she supported healthcare organizations with regulatory compliance, analytics, reporting solutions, and system optimization across both hospital environments and physician practices. Her expertise in healthcare reporting and workflow improvement has contributed to initiatives that strengthened quality measurement and operational efficiency.One of Keri’s notable accomplishments includes developing functionality for HEDIS reporting that was later incorporated into Epic’s foundational system, demonstrating the lasting impact of her work within healthcare technology. She has also contributed to award-winning programs, including initiatives recognized with a CIO 100 Award for innovation in patient care.Known for her analytical precision, collaborative leadership, and strong communication skills, Keri excels at bridging the gap between clinical operations and technical implementation. Her experience includes reporting tools, registries, population health management, and decision support systems, allowing her to help organizations navigate the increasingly complex demands of modern healthcare.Keri attributes her success to maintaining a positive mindset, staying focused on her goals, and remaining open to learning new things. She believes that attention to detail, kindness, respect, and consistently giving her best effort have been essential to her professional growth. The best career advice she has received is to remain open and honest, stay confident in who she is, and not allow outside challenges or distractions to interfere with achieving her goals.For women entering the healthcare technology field, Keri encourages them to embrace challenges, learn from mistakes, and continue moving forward. She believes growth comes through experience and perseverance, and she reminds others not to feel intimidated by those around them. Instead, she encourages women to confidently share their perspectives while maintaining professionalism and respect.Looking ahead, Keri sees continued opportunities to help organizations address evolving IT, healthcare, and regulatory needs while making a meaningful difference in patient care. Guided by values of self-respect, hard work, determination, focus, and perseverance, she remains committed to creating positive change through technology and innovation.A graduate of Sauk Valley Community College, Keri Allen continues to advance healthcare outcomes by leveraging data, technology, and collaboration to support more effective healthcare systems and improve the lives of patients and providers alike.Learn More about Keri Allen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Keri-Allen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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