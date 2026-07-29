Sonobuoy Market Size to Reach USD 690.34 Million by 2031, Growing at a 6.15% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Growing investments in maritime surveillance, naval modernization, and ASW capabilities are driving demand for advanced sonobuoy systems worldwide.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the sonobuoy market size is expected to grow from USD 512.23 million in 2026 to USD 690.34 million by 2031, registering a 6.15% CAGR. Growth is being driven by increasing investments in anti-submarine warfare, expanding naval modernization programs, and the adoption of advanced underwater surveillance technologies. While North America remains the leading market, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth due to rising submarine deployments and defence spending.Sonobuoy Market Key Growth FactorsDigital sonobuoy architectures are replacing analog systems, enabling enhanced multichannel data processing and longer-range RF connectivity: The adoption of digital signal processing is enhancing sonobuoy performance by enabling faster transmission of acoustic data, improved target classification, and more effective integration of information from multiple sensors. These advancements support quicker decision-making and strengthen underwater surveillance capabilities, making digital architectures a key focus for fleet modernization.Rising numbers of quiet diesel-electric and AIP submarines are driving greater demand for expendable ASW systems: The increasing deployment of quiet diesel-electric and air-independent propulsion submarines is driving greater demand for advanced underwater surveillance. In response, naval forces are expanding anti-submarine warfare operations and strengthening distributed monitoring capabilities, supporting continued growth in the sonobuoy market.Sonobuoy Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJune 2026: The U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) issued a solicitation for Sonobuoy Lot Acceptance Testing (SLAT) services. The procurement supports quality assurance and performance validation of sonobuoys before operational deployment, reinforcing continued investment in anti-submarine warfare readiness and underwater surveillance capabilities.March 2026: The U.S. Navy announced continued procurement activities for advanced sonobuoy systems under its fiscal year acquisition programs, supporting sustained investments in airborne anti-submarine warfare capabilities and maritime domain awareness.Sonobuoy Market Segmentation InsightsBy TypeActivePassiveSpecial PurposeBy Size ClassSize ASize BBy Deployment MethodFree-fallCartridge/Pneumatic LaunchSpring Launch SystemsBy ApplicationDefenseCommercial"Decision-makers need market intelligence grounded in transparent assumptions and consistently validated evidence, particularly in strategically important markets. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research framework with clearly defined scope and regular data validation, helping organizations compare opportunities with greater confidence than reports built on narrower or less transparent methodologies" says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Sonobuoy Market Regional InsightsNorth America continues to lead the sonobuoy market, supported by strong naval investments, established manufacturing capabilities, and ongoing advancements in anti-submarine warfare technologies.Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding submarine fleets, rising maritime security concerns, and increasing investments in domestic defense production and underwater surveillance capabilities.The Sonobuoy Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/sonobuoy-market?utm_source=einpr French : https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/sonobuoy-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/sonobuoy-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/sonobuoy-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/sonobuoy-market?utm_source=einpr Sonobuoy Market Competitive LandscapeSparton CorporationUltra Electronics Holdings LimitedL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Thales GroupLockheed Martin CorporationGeneral Dynamics Mission Systems (General Dynamics Corporation)ASELSAN A.S.Kongsberg Gruppen ASALeonardo S.p.A.SAAB ABIndra Sistemas, S.A.Bharat Electronics LimitedHanwha Systems (Hanwha Group)Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the sonobuoy market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sonobuoy-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Drone Camera Market Size : The Drone Camera Market is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 4.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.30% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market's strong growth is driven by declining sensor costs, advancements in onboard computing capabilities, and the expanding adoption of drone cameras for professional aerial imaging across commercial and law enforcement applications. Increasing demand for high-resolution imaging, thermal payloads, and AI-enabled camera systems is further supporting market expansion over the forecast period.Space-Based Solar Power Market Share: The Space-Based Solar Power Market is projected to grow from USD 0.71 billion in 2026 to USD 4.61 billion by 2041, registering a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period (2026-2041). The market's growth is driven by increasing government investments in space-based energy technologies, declining launch costs enabled by reusable launch vehicles, and continuous advancements in wireless power transmission and high-efficiency solar technologies. Rising demand for uninterrupted clean energy and ongoing demonstration missions are further accelerating the commercialization of space-based solar power systems.Get More Information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/space-based-solar-power-market?utm_source=einpr Gunshot Detection System Market Trends : The Gunshot Detection System Market is projected to grow from USD 1.31 billion in 2026 to USD 2.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.66% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market's growth is driven by increasing investments in public safety and critical infrastructure protection, rising demand for real-time threat detection technologies, and the adoption of AI-enabled acoustic sensor networks. Growing deployment of gunshot detection systems across military bases, law enforcement agencies, smart cities, and commercial facilities is further supporting market expansion during the forecast period.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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