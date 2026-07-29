LB Capital Welcomes Lucky Stars Roofing as Its Newest Strategic Partner

Lucky Star has partnered up with LB Capital

Founder Rob Bonelli and the Lucky Stars Roofing team join the LB Capital family to accelerate growth across New York.

Joining LB Capital gives us the experience, systems, and support to grow Lucky Stars Roofing without losing what makes our company special. We are excited about what this partnership will mean.” — Rob Bonelli

WHITESTONE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital is proud to announce its newest strategic partnership with Lucky Stars Roofing , a family-owned roofing company founded by Robert “Rob” Bonelli and serving homeowners throughout Queens, Nassau County, and Suffolk County.Built on a commitment to quality craftsmanship, responsive service, and honest guidance, Lucky Stars Roofing has established a strong reputation in the New York market. The company provides residential roof repairs, replacements, inspections, and emergency roofing services.Through this partnership, Lucky Stars Roofing will gain access to LB Capital’s operating experience, proven growth systems, leadership resources, technology, and broader network of home service companies. The partnership will focus on strengthening the company’s infrastructure, expanding its reach, and building long-term enterprise value while protecting the local reputation and customer-first culture Rob and his team have created.“Rob is the kind of entrepreneur we want in the LB Capital family,” said Lance Bachmann, founder and CEO of LB Capital. “He understands the industry, cares deeply about his customers and team, and has the drive required to build something much bigger. Lucky Stars Roofing has a strong foundation, and we are ready to help Rob accelerate its growth throughout New York.”Bonelli brings 15 years of construction and roofing industry experience to the partnership. His hands-on leadership and understanding of the New York market have helped position Lucky Stars Roofing for its next phase of growth.“Joining LB Capital gives us the experience, systems, and support to grow Lucky Stars Roofing without losing what makes our company special,” said Bonelli. “We are excited about what this partnership will mean for our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”The addition of Lucky Stars Roofing further expands LB Capital’s growing portfolio of home service companies across the United States. LB Capital partners with ambitious founders to strengthen operations, improve profitability, develop leaders, and build scalable businesses that can thrive beyond the owner.“We are not just investing in another roofing company,” Bachmann added. “We are investing in Rob, his people, and the opportunity to build a market-leading roofing organization in New York.”LB Capital is proud to officially welcome Rob Bonelli and the entire Lucky Stars Roofing team to the family.About Lucky Stars RoofingLucky Stars Roofing is a family-owned and operated roofing contractor serving Queens, Nassau County, Suffolk County, and surrounding New York communities. The company provides professional roof repair, replacement, inspection, and emergency roofing services with a commitment to quality workmanship, transparent communication, and dependable customer service.About LB CapitalLB Capital is an operator-led investment company that partners with ambitious founders in roofing and the home service industry. Through strategic guidance, operational resources, technology, leadership development, and its proven Build It To Sell It approach, LB Capital helps businesses scale profitably, reduce owner dependency, and build lasting enterprise value.

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