Influential Women Highlights Cori Smith: Founder And Executive Director Of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Leader Combines Personal Experience, Community Advocacy, and Strategic Leadership to Help Families Overcome Diaper InsecurityCori Smith, M.A., is the Founder and Executive Director of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, a Memphis-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing diaper insecurity and essential care challenges. Founded in 2014, what began as a small grassroots diaper drive has grown into a trusted Mid-South resource providing millions of diapers, infant formula, feminine hygiene products, and senior care items to individuals and families in need.Cori’s commitment to service is deeply rooted in her personal experiences and lifelong passion for helping others. Born in Chicago and raised in Memphis, she grew up witnessing the challenges associated with poverty and limited resources. Those experiences shaped her desire to advocate for underserved communities from an early age. At just 12 years old, Cori wrote a letter to President Bill Clinton requesting additional funding and support for homeless families in Memphis, demonstrating the compassion and determination that would later define her career.Cori holds a Master of Management Degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Studies from the University of Memphis. In addition to leading Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, she serves as Financial Secretary for Shelby County Schools, where she applies her expertise in administrative operations, financial management, strategic planning, and organizational leadership. Her ability to combine professional experience with a deep commitment to community service has allowed her to build an organization focused on compassion, efficiency, and measurable impact.The inspiration behind Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry came from Cori’s own experience as a new mother. After losing her job due to illness and being placed on bed rest during pregnancy, she experienced firsthand the financial pressures many families face. While she was fortunate to have a support system, she recognized that many parents do not have access to the same resources. The one essential item she consistently needed was diapers.Determined to help other families experiencing similar struggles, Cori began collecting diapers from her garage and distributing them to mothers in need. The initiative quickly gained momentum as community members responded to the mission, leading to expanded operations, larger facilities, and partnerships with organizations such as the National Diaper Bank Network. Today, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry has distributed more than two million diapers and continues to provide critical resources to families throughout the region.Under Cori’s leadership, the organization has expanded beyond diapers to address additional essential needs. Sweet Cheeks now provides period supplies and adult incontinence products, helping individuals across different stages of life access necessities with dignity and support.Cori believes one of the greatest challenges facing nonprofit organizations today is navigating uncertainty and securing sustainable funding. She explains that many organizations struggle because they do not always know what to expect when starting or expanding their efforts. Without proper preparation, knowledge, and support, some nonprofits become overwhelmed and may not survive in the long term.Funding is another significant challenge, as Cori notes that many people assume financial resources automatically become available once a nonprofit is created. In reality, organizations must continuously build relationships, communicate their mission, and demonstrate why their work matters to donors, community leaders, and supporters. Without consistent funding and engagement, many nonprofits face burnout despite having meaningful missions.Cori believes Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry stands apart because it provides a tangible resource that allows supporters to see the impact of their contributions directly. Rather than offering only a service, the organization provides essential items that immediately benefit families and improve quality of life.Another important part of Sweet Cheeks’ success is its volunteer-based model. Volunteers help organize, sort, and repackage donated supplies before they reach families, creating a deeper connection between supporters and the mission. Cori encourages community members to visit the organization, volunteer, and experience the work firsthand. She believes that seeing the process, meeting the volunteers, and understanding the families being served creates stronger relationships and inspires long-term commitment.Beyond her nonprofit leadership, Cori remains active in advocacy, mentorship, and community initiatives. She supports efforts to address diaper insecurity nationally and contributes to organizations such as Girl Scouts USA and the University of Phoenix alumni association. Through her leadership, she continues to encourage service, volunteerism, and community responsibility.More than anything, Cori Smith is a mother, advocate, and community leader whose work reflects a lifelong dedication to helping others. Through Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, she continues to transform personal challenges into meaningful action, ensuring that families throughout the Mid-South have access to essential resources, support, and hope.Learn More about Cori Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Cori-Smith or through her profile on Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, https://www.sweetcheeksdiaperministry.org/about/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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