Risch, Blumenthal, Britt, Shaheen, and Wicker to Host Meeting with President Zelenskyy as Senate Moves Forward on Major Sanctions Legislation
WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, July 28 at 6 PM ET in the Mansfield Room (S-207) in the U.S. Capitol, bipartisan leaders of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act — U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) — will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting with supporters of the legislation.
The meeting itself will be closed to press. The senators will hold a brief media availability from the Mansfield Room following the meeting.
WHAT: Meeting with members of the Senate on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act
WHO: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho)
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)
U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
Members of the U.S. Senate
WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. ET
WHERE: The Mansfield Room (S-207)
The U.S. Capitol
Washington, DC
NOTES: This meeting will be closed to press.
WHAT: Media availability with the bipartisan leaders of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act
WHO: U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho)
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)
U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho)
WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, at approximately 7:15 p.m. ET
WHERE: The Mansfield Room (S-207)
The U.S. Capitol
Washington, DC
LIVESTREAM: A livestream will be available here.
For additional information about access throughout the Capitol tomorrow, please be in touch with the Senate Press Galleries.
Daily Press Gallery: Call 202-224-0241 or email Senate_Press_Gallery@saa.senate.gov
Periodical Press Gallery: Call 202-224-0265 or email periodicals@saa.senate.gov
Radio & TV Gallery: Call 202-224-6421
Press Photographers’ Gallery: Call 202-224-6548 or email press_photo@saa.senate.gov
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