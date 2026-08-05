Sanderson Firm PLLC

Sanderson Firm welcomes Dawn Dietz as Vice President, Settlement Strategy, expanding its MSP compliance expertise and strengthening client settlement support.

I am thrilled to join such a dynamic organization with an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service and success.” — Dawn Dietz

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanderson Firm, a national leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Dawn Dietz as Vice President, Settlement Strategy. Dawn joins the firm with extensive expertise in MSP compliance and claims handling, further strengthening Sanderson Firm's position at the forefront of the industry. Her addition enhances the firm's ability to deliver expert guidance and trusted partnerships to clients by navigating the complexities of Medicare compliance through the settlement process.Dawn brings more than two decades of insurance and claims expertise, including over ten years in claims leadership roles with major national insurers. Building on that strong foundation, she developed a specialized focus in MSP compliance and has spent most of her career guiding insurers, third-party administrators, and self-insured employers through the intricacies of the settlement framework. Her extensive experience enables clients to cost effectively and efficiently resolve claims while maintaining regulatory compliance."Dawn's years of claims and MSP compliance experience provide her with the unique ability to develop creative settlement solutions and think outside the box when resolving claims," said Heather Sanderson, CEO of Sanderson Firm. "She is truly client-focused and has helped organizations implement effective Medicare Set-Aside programs while thoughtfully addressing broader settlement considerations. We are excited to welcome Dawn to our team.""I am thrilled to join such a dynamic organization with an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service and success," said Dawn Dietz. "Sanderson Firm has earned a reputation for excellence in the MSP industry, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's mission of supporting our clients while helping to drive continued growth and innovation."Sanderson Firm continues to build on its strong performance, maintaining steady growth and forward momentum. The addition of Dawn further strengthens the firm's capabilities and reflects its ongoing commitment to attracting top talent, enhancing leadership, and scaling operations to support continued national expansion.About Sanderson FirmSanderson Firm is a premier provider of MSP compliance and recovery services, partnering with insurance carriers, third-party administrators, self-insured entities, and other organizations to deliver accurate, efficient, and compliant MSP solutions. The firm specializes in Medicare Set-Asides, conditional payment resolution, Section 111 reporting and audits, and comprehensive MSP program support. Through its deep industry knowledge and client-centered approach, Sanderson Firm helps organizations effectively manage compliance obligations while achieving successful claim outcomes.

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