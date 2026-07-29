Logimu Shopping MCP Brings Real Amazon and Walmart Data to Claude and ChatGPT

Logimu Amazon Shopping MCP

AI assistants get observed prices, live stock and price history across 17M+ tracked products. Free tier: 30 queries a day, no signup.

BELGRADE, SERBIA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logimu today announced that Logimu Shopping MCP , its shopping data connector for AI assistants, is listed in Anthropic's Claude connectors directory. Claude users can add the connector in a few clicks and ask everyday shopping questions such as "find the best coffee maker under $80" against observed marketplace data rather than the model's memory.AI assistants have become a common starting point for purchase research, and their biggest weakness is data. Users report recommendations with outdated prices, products that turn out to be out of stock, and rankings shaped by affiliate incentives. Logimu Shopping MCP addresses these directly. Answers are built from data observed on the marketplaces themselves, every product carries a timestamp showing when it was last seen, and Logimu has no affiliate or seller relationship with anything its tools return. Nothing ranks higher because someone paid for placement.The connector exposes three tools. Shopping turns a keyword into a ranked shortlist grouped by category or by budget, mid-range and premium price tiers. Product returns a dossier for a single item, including price history, stock history and the sellers currently offering it. Search runs filtered queries, such as well-rated dehumidifiers under $150 with over 1,000 reviews, across a warehouse of more than 17 million tracked products. Coverage spans Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Australia, plus Walmart US, with prices in each marketplace's local currency.The free tier requires no signup. Any MCP-compatible client, including Claude, ChatGPT in developer mode, and Cursor, can connect to https://api.logimu.com/mcp and make 30 queries a day. A free API key adds 2,500 credits and unlocks on-demand live product lookups. No card is required."Assistants are where people now ask what to buy, and they deserve real data," said Nikola Cosic, founder of Logimu. "We give them today's price, live stock and honest rankings. Free, with no signup."MCP, the Model Context Protocol, is the open standard that lets AI assistants use external tools and data sources. Claude users can enable Logimu Shopping from Settings, then Connectors. Users of other MCP clients add https://api.logimu.com/mcp as a remote server. Documentation is available at https://api.logimu.com/docs About LogimuLogimu provides product data APIs for e-commerce. Its warehouse tracks prices, stock, rankings and seller activity across Amazon and Walmart marketplaces, serving developers, analysts and AI applications through a self-serve API at api.logimu.com, alongside managed data pipelines for custom sources. Logimu is a service of CP Development doo. More at www.logimu.com

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