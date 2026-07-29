ConversionIQ.ai Appoints Global Head of Sales Tarell Harrison to Lead International Expansion

Tarell Harrison joins ConversionIQ.ai as Global Head of Sales, bringing enterprise AI sales leadership from Nuance, PolyAI, and Omilia.

Former Nuance and PolyAI sales leader joins ConversionIQ.ai to scale autonomous, on-brand customer engagement across global enterprise markets.

ConversionIQ.ai represents the next evolution, moving from systems of record to systems of action, where AI creates conversations and drives revenue.” — Tarell Harrison

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConversionIQ.ai, an innovative leader in AI-powered customer engagement and revenue intelligence, today announced the appointment of Tarell Harrison as Global Head of Sales. Harrison joins with a proven record of building enterprise relationships, driving AI adoption at scale, and earning President's Club recognition across industry-leading organizations including Nuance, PolyAI, and Omilia.Throughout his career, Harrison has helped some of the world's largest enterprises rethink how they engage customers through artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent customer experience. As a consistent President's Club performer, he has built a reputation for pairing deep technical understanding with a customer-first approach, helping organizations move from traditional engagement models toward scalable, AI-driven ones. At PolyAI, he landed several of the largest and first multi-year enterprise agreements in the company's history.His experience spans financial services, travel, hospitality, utilities, retail, and telecommunications, and it will help accelerate ConversionIQ.ai's mission of redefining how companies attract, convert, and retain customers.“Tarell has spent his career helping the world's largest enterprises adopt AI at the moment it mattered most, and he does it with a rare mix of technical fluency and commercial discipline,” said Jason Tremblay, Co-Founder and CEO of ConversionIQ.ai. “As we expand into new markets, we needed a leader who can sell globally and build the partnerships that come with real scale. That's exactly what Tarell brings. His mandate is straightforward: put autonomous, on-brand engagement in front of enterprise customers wherever they are, in whatever language they speak.”In his new role, Harrison will focus on expanding ConversionIQ.ai's global footprint, building strategic partnerships, and helping organizations use AI to create personalized, real-time customer journeys across every digital channel.The appointment comes as ConversionIQ.ai accelerates its international expansion. The platform already engages prospects natively in more than 91 languages and operates on the official WhatsApp Business API, the messaging channel that dominates customer conversations across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and much of Asia. As a Meta Business Partner with live integrations across WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, ConversionIQ.ai is positioned to meet customers on the channels they already use, in their own language, in real time.“I joined ConversionIQ.ai because we are solving a problem no other vendor has truly addressed: intelligent, autonomous engagement in the places where customers actually interact today,” Harrison said. “Social conversations, messaging platforms, and real-time customer signals have become some of the most valuable opportunities for brands, yet most companies still rely on systems built for a different era. ConversionIQ.ai represents the next evolution, moving from systems of record to systems of action, where AI identifies opportunities, creates conversations, and drives measurable revenue. Working alongside the tools companies already run, we give them the ability to engage customers wherever intent is created. I'm excited to build the team and partnerships that make that vision real globally.”ConversionIQ.ai's platform turns customer interactions into measurable revenue through AI-powered engagement, intelligent automation, and next-generation marketing capabilities. With Harrison's leadership, the company is positioned to accelerate adoption among enterprises seeking a modern approach to customer engagement.About Tarell HarrisonTarell Harrison is a recognized enterprise AI sales leader who has helped organizations adopt transformative customer experience technologies. A consistent President's Club achiever, he has held leadership and sales roles at Nuance, PolyAI, and Omilia. He is passionate about building teams, creating customer value, and bringing emerging technologies to market.About ConversionIQ.aiConversionIQ.ai is an AI-powered customer engagement and revenue intelligence platform. Its coordinated system of AI agents identifies, engages, and converts prospects across web chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media, in more than 91 languages, working alongside the CRM and tools businesses already use. ConversionIQ.ai is SOC 2 Type II certified, a Meta Business Partner, and the 2026 ARDA ARDY Award winner for Best AI Product. Learn more at conversioniq.ai.

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