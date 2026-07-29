Bipartisan Group of Senators Announce Agreement to Move Forward on Major Sanctions Legislation

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Darline Graham (R-SC), Katie Britt (R-AL), Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Jim Risch (R-ID) announced a bipartisan agreement on legislation to hold major purchasers of Russian oil and gas accountable for supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine and extend sanctions that restrict funding for Iran’s energy and weapons sectors.

“We are proud to announce an agreement on legislation to stop purchasers of Russian oil and gas from fueling Putin’s war machine and to continue restricting the Iranian regime’s ability to support terrorism and build its nuclear program,” the senators said. “There is no greater way to honor Senator Graham’s legacy than to move forward with this bipartisan agreement, and we look forward to today’s vote.”

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 would impose primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and actors supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. The sanctions target Russian officials, oligarchs, their family members, foreign persons and Russian banks and financial institutions, as well as the Russian Shadow Fleet.

The legislation allows the President to impose targeted tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy the vast majority of Russian oil or gas, and enable Russian sanctions evasion. The bill limits these tariffs to the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, and top five countries that aid Russia’s energy sanctions evasion.

The bill also includes a provision to prevent a lapse in sanction authority that restricts funding for Iran’s energy and weapons sectors.

A vote to move forward on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 is scheduled to take place this evening.

The text of the bill is available here.

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