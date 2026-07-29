The National Sports Collectors Convention Announces its 2026 Slate of Charitable Partners

Honoring Veterans and America’s 250th Anniversary, and Investing in Future Generations of Hobbyists Drives the Year’s Charitable Focus

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention , Inc. today announced its 2026 slate of charitable partners, highlighting America’s 250th anniversary, as well as showcasing investments in the next generations of hobbyists. The 46th National Sports Collectors Convention will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois this July 29th through August 2nd. This year’s National is expected to be the largest in its 46-year history.Honoring America's 250th AnniversaryAs the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, The National is proud to support two organizations dedicated to serving America's military community.Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, helping them regain independence and rebuild their lives.Fisher House Foundation provides free lodging for military and veteran families while their loved ones receive medical care at military and VA hospitals, ensuring families can be together during times of healing.Investing in New Generations of HobbyistsAs the hobby continues to grow, The National is committed to investing in future generations while recognizing the valuable life lessons that can be learned through sports card collecting.Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy (CBEA) is The National's local activation partner for the Youth Collector Clubs Initiative, and local charitable partner for 2026. The National's Youth Collector Clubs Initiative (YCCI) introduces young people to the hobby while showcasing sports card collecting as a powerful educational tool. Through hands-on programming, students explore financial literacy, entrepreneurship, critical thinking, communication, and career readiness, using collecting as the foundation for real-world learning.By partnering with schools, educators, nonprofit organizations, and hobby leaders, the initiative helps inspire the next generation of collectors while equipping young people with skills that extend far beyond the hobby.“For nearly five decades, The National Sports Collectors Convention has brought together collectors, dealers, manufacturers, athletes, and fans from around the world,” said the JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers. “This year, we are proud to further that legacy by supporting initiatives that strengthen communities, invest in future generations of hobbyists, and honor those who have served our country.”About the 46th NationalTo purchase single day general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: www.nsccshow.com and follow NSCC on Facebook www.facebook.com/nsccshow , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.Please visit www.tristarproductions.com/National for more information on the Tristar Autograph Pavilion, and to purchase autograph tickets.About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”

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