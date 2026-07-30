Designer Villas in Spain and JTA International Investment Holding Partner for ultra-luxury Project in Marbella

Representatives of Designer Villas in Spain and JTA International Investment Holding following the signing of their strategic investment partnership for an ultra-luxury residential project in Marbella, Spain.

Our partnership with Designer Villas in Spain represents more than a real estate investment; it reflects our confidence in Marbella as one of the world's premier luxury destinations” — Dr. Amir Ali Salemi Zadeh, CEO, JTA International Investment Holding

MARBELLA, SPAIN, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Villas in Spain Announces Strategic Investment Partnership with JTA International Investment Holding for Ultra-Luxury Residential Development in MarbellaDesigner Villas in Spain is pleased to announce a strategic investment partnership with JTA International Investment Holding which is signed in London for the development of an ultra-luxury residential project in Marbella, Spain.Under this partnership, JTA International Investment Holding will participate as the project’s investment partner, marking the Holding’s entry into the Spanish luxury real estate market.The development will comprise 100 ultra-luxury villas and signature mansions, positioning it among the most significant high-end residential projects currently planned in Marbella.The project will be delivered in phases, with the first three phases consisting of 30 residences that will establish the architectural identity, quality standards, and overall vision of the development.As the international investment partner, JTA International Investment Holding will provide the project’s investment capital while supporting its development through a long-term strategic approach. Designer Villas in Spain will be responsible for local development, project execution, design coordination, construction supervision, and final delivery. With more than two decades of experience in Marbella’s luxury real estate sector, the company will ensure that the development is delivered to the highest standards of architecture, construction quality, and design.Unlike many luxury developments that simply offer collections of standalone villas, this project has been conceived as an integrated residential community with a unified architectural identity, consistent quality standards, and a long-term master development strategy. The objective is to create a distinctive lifestyle destination for international buyers seeking exceptional luxury living in Marbella.Dr. Amir Ali Salemi Zadeh, Chief Executive Officer of JTA International Investment Holding, commented:“At JTA International Investment Holding, we seek investment opportunities that combine exceptional market potential with visionary development and long-term value creation. Our partnership with Designer Villas in Spain represents more than a real estate investment; it reflects our confidence in Marbella as one of the world's premier luxury destinations and our commitment to supporting projects that set new standards of quality, innovation, and sustainable growth. We are pleased to partner with an experienced developer that shares our long-term vision, and we look forward to creating a landmark residential community that will become a benchmark for ultra-luxury living in Southern Europe.”Dean Buchan, the Co-Founder of Designer Villas in Spain, commented:“We are delighted to welcome JTA International Investment Holding as the investment partner for this landmark development. JTA’s international investment expertise, financial strength, and long-term vision make them the ideal partner for a project of this scale and ambition. Together, we are not simply developing luxury villas; we are creating a unique residential destination that will redefine luxury living standards in Marbella.”Herbert Pummer, Country Manager of JTA International Investment Holding in Spain, said:“Spain continues to be one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for investment in the luxury real estate sector, and Marbella undoubtedly remains one of its most prestigious markets. JTA’s investment in this development reflects our long-term confidence in the Spanish market and our commitment to projects that combine outstanding design, exceptional construction quality, sustainable value creation, and strong international demand. We are confident that our close collaboration with Designer Villas in Spain will deliver a landmark development that sets new benchmarks for Marbella’s ultra-luxury residential market.”This investment also aligns with JTA International Investment Holding’s long-term strategy of expanding its international investment portfolio through landmark, design-led, and brand-driven developments in the world’s most prestigious luxury destinations. The Holding remains focused on creating sustainable value, strengthening its global presence, and delivering long-term growth through high-quality strategic investments.Construction is expected to commence following the completion of all remaining regulatory approvals and legal procedures. Further announcements regarding the progress of each development phase will be released in due course.

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