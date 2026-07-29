IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center to Assist Postville Workers from July 29–31
The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will be in Postville, IA, tomorrow, July 29, to Friday, July 31, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day, supporting workers affected by the Agri Star plant fire. IowaWORKS staff will accompany the mobile unit, which provides unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support, and features Wi-Fi internet.
Dates
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Friday, July 31, 2026
Hours
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location
Big Four Fairgrounds
327 N Maple St
Postville, IA 52162
Features
Providing unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support. Staff will be present with Wi-Fi internet available.
More Information
For more information and questions, please contact Marla via email ([email protected]) or phone (563) 382-0457.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.