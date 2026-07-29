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IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center to Assist Postville Workers from July 29–31

The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will be in Postville, IA, tomorrow, July 29, to Friday, July 31, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day, supporting workers affected by the Agri Star plant fire. IowaWORKS staff will accompany the mobile unit, which provides unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support, and features Wi-Fi internet. 

Dates 

Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Friday, July 31, 2026

Hours

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location

Big Four Fairgrounds
327 N Maple St
Postville, IA 52162

Features

Providing unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support. Staff will be present with Wi-Fi internet available.

More Information

For more information and questions, please contact Marla via email ([email protected]) or phone (563) 382-0457. 

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IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center to Assist Postville Workers from July 29–31

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