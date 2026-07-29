BKFC and Fosun Sports Group Announce Strategic Global Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the world's premier bare-knuckle boxing promotion, and Fosun Sports Group (FSG), a global sports and entertainment group, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding BKFC’s international footprint and deepening cross-sport commercial collaboration.Under the agreement, Fosun Sports Group will support BKFC's global expansion through collaboration in international market development, content creation, intellectual property licensing, merchandising, and fan engagement. Leveraging FSG's extensive ecosystem across sports, esports, gaming and lifestyle brands, the partnership aims to broaden BKFC's global reach and create new experiences for fans worldwide.The partnership will also explore opportunities to connect BKFC with FSG's esports portfolio, creating innovative crossover initiatives that bring together combat sports and gaming communities while engaging a new generation of global fans.“This partnership represents a significant step in BKFC’s international growth strategy,” said Dave Feldman, CEO of BKFC. “Fosun Sports Group’s track record building global sports and entertainment brands makes them an ideal partner as we expand our presence in the UK, China and beyond.”About BKFCBare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the world’s leading bare-knuckle boxing promotion, credited with legalizing and popularizing the sport across the United States and internationally. Since its founding, BKFC has staged events across the globe, featuring emerging talent and world-renowned superstars. Known for its fast-paced, action-forward fight format, BKFC has rapidly grown into a global media and entertainment brand, broadcasting events worldwide and building partnerships across entertainment, media, and sport.

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