Cearvol Launches Nano 2: Tiny ITC Hearing Aid Upgraded with AI 2.0 and Specialized Tinnitus Masking

Cearvol Nano 2 Cearvol Nano 2 APP Cearvol Nano 2 Starlight

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the overwhelming global success of its first-generation Nano hearing device, innovative audio-health pioneer Cearvol today announced the official launch of the Cearvol Nano 2. Driven directly by passionate global user feedback, this next-generation Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aid refines the Nano series’ core philosophy—combining an ultra-discreet, In-the-Canal (ITC) mini design with effortless control—while introducing an evolved AI brain, a commanding power boost, and holistic tinnitus therapy to help active adults live life to the fullest."The original Cearvol Nano became a consumer favorite because it solved two massive pain points: it was virtually invisible in the ear, and its case-based buttons made changing the volume and modes incredibly convenient," said Ken Zhu, CEO at Cearvol. "With Nano 2, we preserved that exact DNA. We didn’t just add features; we deeply evolved the acoustic architecture based on what our community loved. We made it more powerful for challenging environments and added wellness tools, while keeping the core experience beautifully small and simple."Evolutionary Power: Deeper Realism and Clearer SpeechThe Cearvol Nano 2 takes the series’ tiny, stigma-free ITC form factor and packs it with medical-grade performance. Recognizing that users wanted to engage more confidently in high-stakes social and professional environments, the Nano 2 elevates its core audio processor to deliver unprecedented acoustic realism and natural sound textures.To expand its reach to those with slightly more pronounced mild-to-moderate hearing decline, the Nano 2 raises its maximum output from 30dB to a commanding 40dB peak gain. Rather than a blunt amplification that leads to distortion, Cearvol's upgraded stabilization algorithms ensure that this extra power translates directly into enhanced speech clarity and sharp vocal definition, allowing users to effortlessly follow fast-paced conversations.Intelligent Autonomy: Evolved AI 2.0 with Scene AdaptabilityWhere the first-generation Nano provided an excellent foundation, the Nano 2 introduces the newly developed Cearvol AI 2.0 engine for proactive environmental adaptation. The device now features Scene-Adaptive Technology and expands its acoustic profiles from three to five tailored environments: Everywhere, Indoor, Outdoor, Restaurant, and TV Mode. Simultaneously, spatial perception has been heavily enhanced, allowing the AI 2.0 processor to map the surrounding soundscape in real-time. This provides users with rich orientation, precise sound directionality, and true scene immersion whether they are navigating wind outdoors or chatting in a bustling bistro.The "All-in-One Case Control": Intuitive, Screech-Free SimplicityA standout hardware triumph of the Nano 2 is its upgraded All-in-One Smart Charging Case Control. Traditional tiny ITC devices often force users into the frustrating experience of fumbling with microscopic buttons while the device is jammed inside the ear canal.The Nano 2 completely eliminates this hassle. Its smart charging case serves as an intuitive, tactile dashboard, allowing users to instantly adjust volume levels, toggle between the 5 environmental scene modes, and switch preset hearing programs directly on the case hardware. Crucially, adjusting settings externally effectively prevents the harsh, painful acoustic feedback and screeching (whistling) that usually happens when hands touch an active hearing aid while it is inside the ear—ensuring a smooth, dignified, and entirely hassle-free user experience.Introducing Holistic Wellness: Advanced Tinnitus MaskingA primary upgrade logic for the Nano 2 is the transition from a situational hearing helper to an all-day wellness companion. Addressing a critical request from original Nano owners who also suffer from persistent ear ringing, the Nano 2 integrates a dedicated Tinnitus Masker. This specialized feature generates customizable, therapeutic soundscapes designed to distract the brain and alleviate the discomfort of phantom ringing, offering holistic relief that extends far beyond simple speech amplification.The All-New Cearvol App: For Enhanced Personalization, Not ComplexityResponding to a strong demand from users who wanted to fine-tune their audio profiles, Cearvol is introducing the all-new companion smartphone app alongside the Nano 2.The app does not replace the iconic, phone-free simplicity of the smart case ecosystem; it acts purely as an opt-in personalization accelerator. For users who want granular optimization, the app unlocks multi-frequency tuning, maps bespoke profiles tailored to their exact hearing curves, and provides precise calibration over the new Tinnitus Masking frequencies.AvailabilityThe Cearvol Nano 2 combines everyday rugged reliability with sophisticated discretion. It will be available for purchase starting July 29 via the official Cearvol storefront, with availability on Amazon following shortly after.About CearvolCearvol is an innovation-driven hearing technology company dedicated to making high-performance hearing solutions more intuitive, accessible, and lifestyle-friendly. By integrating advanced signal processing, ergonomic design, and wearable intelligence, Cearvol creates new hearing experiences for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.“Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living” is Cearvol’s brand philosophy—empowering people to hear confidently, communicate effortlessly, and engage fully in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit http://www.cearvol.com/

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