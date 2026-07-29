FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Boone County Names Megan Bonty Interim Emergency Management Agency Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Brent T. Wheat

Boone County Communications Director

media@co.boone.in.us<mailto:media@co.boone.in.us>

Boone County Names Megan Bonty Interim Emergency Management Agency Director

LEBANON, Ind. (July 27, 2026)—Boone County has appointed Megan Bonty as Interim Director of the Boone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

A Boone County resident for more than 12 years, Bonty brings extensive experience in operations and emergency management, most recently serving at the coalition level where she supported emergency preparedness efforts across an eight-county region.

In her new role, Bonty will oversee the county’s emergency management programs while working with local governments, first responders, businesses, schools and community organizations to strengthen preparedness and resilience throughout Boone County.

“I am excited to bring the conversation of emergency management and preparedness to the people of Boone County,” Bonty said. “From homes to businesses and community gathering centers, bringing everyone ‘to the table’ for preparedness and planning is the foundation for building a prepared and resilient community in the face of an emergency.”

County Commission President Tim Beyer said Bonty’s experience and collaborative approach make her a strong addition to the county’s leadership team.

“Megan brings valuable emergency management experience and a genuine commitment to serving our community,” Beyer said. “Preparedness depends on strong partnerships, and I am confident she will continue building relationships with our public safety agencies, local governments and community organizations to help keep Boone County ready for whatever challenges may come our way.”

Bonty said she is passionate about collaboration and ensuring residents have access to the resources they need before, during and after emergencies. She believes emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility among individuals, families, businesses and community organizations.

As Interim Director, Bonty plans to strengthen partnerships throughout Boone County while expanding preparedness initiatives and identifying new opportunities to support residents before disasters occur.

The Boone County Emergency Management Agency coordinates planning, training and response efforts for natural disasters, severe weather, hazardous materials incidents and other emergencies, working closely with local, state and federal partners to help protect the community.

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