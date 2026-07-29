Gynsyng Lounge Continues Recurring Magic: The Gathering Series with August 22 Magic & Minifigs Night

Following the July 25 launch with Top Deck Games and featured sponsor Glass Meadows, the 21+ casual series returns Aug. 22 with product sponsor Miss Grass.

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gynsyng Lounge is continuing its recurring series of casual, unsanctioned Magic: The Gathering Commander Nights after launching the community gaming program on Saturday, July 25, in partnership with Top Deck Games and featured launch sponsor Glass Meadows. The next installment, Magic: The Gathering & Minifigs Night, is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, with Top Deck Games returning and Miss Grass serving as product sponsor.The series is designed as an ongoing 21+ gathering rather than a one-time tournament. It gives experienced players, newer players and local hobbyists a relaxed place to meet, play multiplayer Commander and take part in community experiences that extend beyond a traditional dispensary visit.The next confirmed event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Gynsyng Lounge, 14 South Centre Street in Merchantville. The upcoming Magic: The Gathering & Minifigs Night will welcome guests to bring decks, trade with fellow players, build and showcase minifigs and connect with the local hobby community. Miss Grass will support the event as product sponsor and will be on-site throughout the evening for product education and customer engagement.Commander Night Series Schedule:Past:Date & Time:Saturday, July 25, 20264:00–9:00 PMEvent:Casual, unsanctioned Magic: The Gathering: Commander Night21+ | Admission was $15Partner / Brand Support:Presented with Top Deck GamesFeatured launch sponsor: Glass MeadowsUpcoming:Date & Time:Saturday, August 22, 20263:30–9:00 PMEvent:Magic: The Gathering & Minifigs NightCasual, unsanctioned21+Partner / Brand Support:Presented with Top Deck GamesProduct sponsor: Miss GrassThe Series Launched July 25 with Glass MeadowsThe first event in the recurring series took place Saturday, July 25, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The casual, unsanctioned Commander Night invited guests to bring their own decks or purchase preconstructed Commander decks at the event. Admission for the launch event was $15, and attendance was limited to adults age 21 and older.Glass Meadows served as the featured sponsor for the July launch, supporting Gynsyng's effort to create recurring community programming around shared interests. The opening event established the format for a series intended to give South Jersey players new opportunities to return, bring friends and build local connections over time.The August 22 Event Adds Magic: The Gathering and MinifigsThe next event expands the series while keeping its community-first format. Players can join casual Commander games, trade cards and meet new opponents. The evening will also include space for guests to build, trade and showcase minifigs, creating another way for tabletop hobbyists to participate.Preconstructed Commander decks will be available for purchase for guests who want a ready-to-play option. The event is casual and unsanctioned, with no official tournament standings or ranked competition.Miss Grass Joins as Product Sponsor for August 22Miss Grass will serve as the product sponsor for the August 22 event and will be on-site throughout the evening for product education and customer engagement. The product sponsorship adds an educational brand component to the gaming and hobby experience while continuing the series' model of combining community programming with participating cannabis brands.Upcoming Event:Saturday, August 22, 2026Time:3:30 PM–9:00 PMLocation:Gynsyng Lounge14 South Centre StreetMerchantville, NJ 08109Format:Casual, unsanctioned Magic: The Gathering Commander play plus minifig trading, building, and showcasing.What to Bring:Your favorite Magic: The Gathering deck and any minifigs you want to trade, build, or showcase. Preconstructed Commander decks will be available for purchase.Age Requirement:21+ with valid government-issued ID.Brand Participation:Top Deck Games; Miss Grass is the product sponsor and will be on-site throughout the evening for product education and customer engagement.A Recurring Community Program, Not a One-Time EventBy carrying the program forward after the July launch, Gynsyng is positioning Commander Nights as a recurring part of its community calendar. The format gives players a consistent place to reconnect, gives newcomers an easy way to join and allows future dates to feature new hobby activities and brand partners. August 22 is the next currently announced Magic: The Gathering installment on Gynsyng's events page; future series dates will be posted there as they are confirmed.Top Deck Games Connects the Series with the Regional Gaming CommunityTop Deck Games remains the tabletop gaming partner for the series. With locations in Cherry Hill, Egg Harbor Township and Philadelphia, the company connects Gynsyng with established regional players while helping make each event approachable for adults who are curious about Commander but do not already have a regular playgroup.What Guests Can Expect on August 22:- Casual, unsanctioned multiplayer Commander games- A welcoming 21+ setting for experienced players and newcomers- Opportunities to bring, trade, build and showcase minifigs- Preconstructed Commander decks available for purchase- Top Deck Games participating, with Miss Grass serving as product sponsor and providing on-site product education and customer engagementGynsyng Lounge as a Community DestinationLocated in the heart of Merchantville, Gynsyng Lounge is designed as a social space where adults can gather for events, entertainment and shared experiences. The venue includes comfortable seating, tables and gaming-friendly amenities that support recurring community programming.All guests must be 21 or older, present valid government-issued identification and follow Gynsyng Lounge rules. August 22 is the next currently announced Magic: The Gathering event in the series. Players can review the latest schedule through the Gynsyng events calendar and register through EventHi. For current information, browse upcoming Gynsyng events and review the lounge rules About GynsyngGynsyng is a licensed cannabis dispensary and consumption lounge located at 14 South Centre Street in Merchantville, New Jersey. Through community events, educational programming and local partnerships, Gynsyng creates welcoming adult experiences that bring people together in a safe and social setting.About Top Deck GamesTop Deck Games is a tabletop gaming retailer with locations in Cherry Hill, Egg Harbor Township and Philadelphia. The company serves trading card game and hobby communities through products, play space, events and organized gaming experiences.About Miss GrassMiss Grass is the product sponsor for the August 22 Magic: The Gathering & Minifigs Night at Gynsyng Lounge. The brand will be on-site throughout the evening with product education and customer engagement.About Glass MeadowsGlass Meadows is an independent New Jersey cannabis company producing greenhouse-grown flower, pre-rolls and other cannabis products. Glass Meadows served as the featured sponsor for the July 25 launch of Gynsyng's recurring Commander Night series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.