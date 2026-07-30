Aventis Graduate School and China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (GKC Co) Sign MOU for AI Immersion Programmes

Aventis Graduate School China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development Co., Ltd The virtual MOU signing ceremony was signed by Irene Oh, Director at Aventis Graduate School (left), and Jermaine Liao, Head of Strategic Development at China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development Co., Ltd. (right). Aventis and CSGKC 3-Day Professional Certificate Programme Aventis and CSGKC 5-Day CXO Certificate Programme

Singapore–Guangzhou Partnership to Advance AI Executive Training

Through this unique bilateral partnership cemented by our new MOU, participants will leverage the 'Singapore Bridge' and China’s dynamic innovation landscape to future-proof their organisations” — Samuel Teo, General Manager from Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School and China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development Co., Ltd. (GKC Co) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic framework for advanced executive education.

Marking the first milestone of this partnership, the two institutions have announced the launch of two immersive executive training initiatives taking place this October: the 3-Day Professional Certificate in AI Innovation, Enterprise Transformation & China Tech Ecosystems (8–10 October) and the 5-Day CXO Certificate in AI Innovation, Enterprise Transformation & China Tech Ecosystems (8–13 October).

Bridging the AI execution gap

Jointly organised under the MOU, the programmes are designed to move organisational leaders beyond foundational AI awareness toward practical, scalable and secure deployment in real corporate environments.

The 3-Day Professional Certificate is designed for high-potential ASEAN professionals and emerging, tech-savvy entrepreneurs seeking to better understand China’s AI landscape. The programme focuses on advancing participants from basic text-generation capabilities to more complex multimodal and agentic AI systems, with practical training in:

- Multimodal workflow optimisation, prompt design and agentic workflows.

- Identifying and developing AI use cases across business functions, from marketing to operations.

- Building functional automations within an interactive sandbox for business domains such as data analytics.

The flagship 5-Day CXO Certificate is tailored for decision-makers and transformation teams seeking a structured roadmap for enterprise AI implementation. Participants will gain exclusive exposure to China’s leading AI ecosystem and the Greater Bay Area’s innovation landscape, including insights from high-impact enterprises such as MiniMax and Volcano Engine. The curriculum covers key areas such as:

- Developing an AI implementation roadmap with mentor support.

- Evaluating enterprise AI deployment across cloud infrastructure, MaaS platforms and data compliance.

- Refining a prioritised key action plan through an executive pitch arena.

Strategic learning tracks and schedule

To meet different organisational timelines and strategic priorities, the programmes will run across two distinct cohorts:

3-Day Professional Certificate Programme (8–10 October): A fast-track option for tech-forward professionals and enterprise innovators seeking an accelerated learning experience.

5-Day CXO Certificate Programme (8–13 October): A comprehensive executive track featuring intensive masterclasses, enterprise infrastructure strategy mapping and a final pitch arena. The programme includes a free day on 11 October for participants to explore Guangzhou or network informally.

Direct exposure to frontier AI infrastructure

The immersion programmes offer exclusive insights from the following organisations:

Volcano Engine: ByteDance’s official enterprise cloud and AI division, delivering scalable cloud infrastructure, data intelligence and Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions that support global platforms such as TikTok. This session is available only in the 5-day immersion programme.

MiniMax: A leading generative AI company recognised for its multimodal applications and commercial model deployment within the Greater Bay Area.

Both programmes also feature a strong lineup of international industry speakers and faculty, including Dr. Victor Xue, a leading expert in AI learning strategy and IP strategy; Hedy Liu, an educational technology CIO-level practitioner; James Hsu, a bilingual technology executive and scaling expert; and Ray Kong, a specialist in LLM implementation and data governance.

Leadership commentary

“These immersion programmes bridge the gap between theory and practice, moving organisational leaders from AI understanding to structured, responsible and secure deployment,” said Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School. “Through this unique bilateral partnership, participants will benefit from the ‘Singapore Bridge’ and China’s dynamic innovation landscape to future-proof their organisations.”

“As GKC enters its next phase of development, education will play an increasingly important role in connecting talent, industry and innovation,” said Jermaine Liao, Head of Strategic Development at China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development Co., Ltd. “By leveraging the unique China-Singapore platform, we aim to bring together leading educational institutions and industry partners to develop new models of learning, talent development and cross-border collaboration that respond to the needs of emerging industries. Through these partnerships and programmes, we aim to deliver high-value, practical industry insights from China to ASEAN, and from ASEAN to China.”

For further information about the programme details, please visit: https://chinaai.aventis.edu.sg/

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading graduate school dedicated to the professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Since 2007, Aventis has pioneered leadership, organisational transformation and high-impact graduate education, with more than 3,000 successful graduates and over 100,000 learners from 35 countries as of January 2026. Aventis is registered with the Executive MBA Council, AACSB Business Education Alliance and Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA). Its innovative suite of UK-partnered postgraduate programmes spans AI, HR, business and psychology.

About China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development Co., Ltd. (GKC Co)

GKC Co is the Sino-Singapore joint venture established to spearhead the development of the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, a landmark bilateral cooperation project between China and Singapore. Jointly managed by Capitaland and Knowledge City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Co., Ltd. (a state-owned enterprise), GKC Co is expanding its role in industry and innovation ecosystem development. Leveraging its unique China-Singapore platform, GKC Co connects government, industry, capital, education and innovation partners. Through these capabilities, GKC Co catalyses new growth opportunities, enables emerging industries and supports the development of Guangzhou Knowledge City as a globally connected hub for knowledge, innovation and enterprise.

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