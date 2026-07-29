CitroTech Inc. (NYSE American: CITR) Appoints Sim Farar as Strategic Advisor

CitroTech appoints former U.S. Representative to the United Nations General Assembly Sim Farar as a strategic advisor to support government, public safety, and wildfire defense initiatives. Sim Farar joins CitroTech as a strategic advisor, bringing decades of leadership in business, diplomacy, and public service to help expand adoption of the Company's wildfire mitigation technology.

CitroTech Inc. (NYSE:CITR)

The appointment of Sim Farar represents an important milestone as we continue expanding CitroTech's engagement with government agencies and public safety organizations.” — Wes Bolsen, Chief Executive Officer of CitroTech

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CitroTech Inc. (NYSE American: CITR), a specialty chemical company whose long-term fire inhibitor is recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice program, announced the appointment of Sim Farar as a strategic advisor and consultant. In this role, Mr. Farar will advise CitroTech's executive leadership to help identify and develop strategic commercial opportunities, with a particular focus on government, public safety, and wildfire defense initiatives.CitroTech is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company's profile at https://b2idigital.com/citrotech Mr. Farar brings decades of experience spanning business, public service, diplomacy, and corporate leadership. Mr. Farar has served twice as a United States Representative to the United Nations General Assembly, first following his appointment by President Bill Clinton in 1999 and again following his appointment by President Joe Biden in 2021—making him only the second individual to receive this distinction on two separate occasions. His longstanding commitment to public safety also includes his appointment in 2002 as a Commissioner of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions system, one of the nation's largest public pension systems."The appointment of Sim Farar represents an important milestone as we continue expanding CitroTech's engagement with government agencies and public safety organizations," said Wes Bolsen, Chief Executive Officer of CitroTech. "Sim's unique combination of business leadership, public service, and trusted relationships fortifies our efforts to build strategic partnerships across federal, state, regional, and municipal markets. As communities throughout North America seek more effective and environmentally responsible approaches to wildfire mitigation, we believe his guidance will be invaluable in expanding awareness and adoption of our long-term fire defense technology."Mr. Farar joins CitroTech during a period of significant commercial momentum. The Company recently expanded its certified partner network from two to thirteen organizations serving many of North America's highest wildfire-risk regions and continues to deploy its GPS-verified, AI-enabled fire defense solutions across an expanding geographic footprint. As government agencies increasingly prioritize wildfire preparedness while balancing environmental stewardship, Mr. Farar's experience navigating both the public and private sectors is expected to provide valuable strategic insight."The increasing frequency and severity of wildfires require innovative, scalable, and environmentally responsible solutions," said Sim Farar. "CitroTech has developed a technology that has the potential to meaningfully enhance how communities, critical infrastructure, and natural resources are protected from wildfire threats. I look forward to consulting with the Company's leadership team to help expand strategic relationships and support broader deployment of this important technology."In the private sector, Mr. Farar has served for more than 35 years as Managing Member of JDF Investments Company LLC, where he has specialized in corporate development, strategic finance, and merger transactions. Throughout his career, he has served on the boards of numerous public and private companies as well as leading civic and educational institutions, including the Advisory Board of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C. CitroTech believes Mr. Farar's extensive experience across business, government, and public policy will further strengthen the Company's efforts to expand the adoption of its environmentally responsible fire defense solutions across both the public and private sectors.About CitroTech Inc.CitroTech Inc. (NYSE AM: CITR) is manufacturing and deploying the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL GREENGUARD Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The Company’s growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit www.citrotech.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. CitroTech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.Media Contact:Annabelle BarbaraAntenna GroupCitroTech@antennagroup.com(201) 916-0313Investor Relations Contact:Brett Maas, Managing PrincipalHayden IR, LLCCITR@haydenir.com(480) 861-2425Additional Contact:

CitroTech appoints Sim Farar as strategic advisor for government and wildfire defense initiatives.

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