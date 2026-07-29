374Water's Mobile AirSCWO System Completes Phase 2 of the St. Cloud, MN Mobile AirSCWO Deployment; Begins Phase 3

374Water Inc. announced the completion of Phase 2 of its mobile AirSCWO deployment in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and provided an update on the campaign as the field team begins Phase 3. 374Water will continue to provide updates on the St. Cloud pilot program, Phase 3 performance results, and the development of follow-on mobile deployments as they become available.

Successful Class A biosolids campaign advances the State of Minnesota's evaluation of AirSCWO for permanent PFAS destruction

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Success is in our Company's DNA. We have now completed Phase 2 with performance at 12% solids, which we don't see from our competition.” — Brad Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of 374Water

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the permanent destruction of organic waste through its proprietary AirSCWO™, announced the completion of Phase 2 of its mobile AirSCWO deployment in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and provided an update on the campaign as the field team begins Phase 3.374Water, Inc. is a new B2i Digital Featured Company , with a full company profile coming soon to https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies The St. Cloud deployment is being conducted under a $600,000 Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") contract with the City of St. Cloud, in partnership with Barr Engineering Co. ("Barr"), at the City's Nutrient, Energy, and Water Recovery Facility. The campaign is part of the State of Minnesota's evaluation of AirSCWO technology for the destruction of PFAS-laden wastes, supported by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources ("LCCMR") and the State's Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund ("ENRTF").Phase 2 Complete: Class A Thermochemical Hydrolyzed BiosolidsThe mobile AirSCWO system has successfully completed Phase 2 of the St. Cloud deployment, a processing campaign targeting Class A biosolids from a low-temperature thermal hydrolysis process provided by Lystek International, that concluded with a strong run at solids concentrations of up to 12%. The field team completed all planned sampling. The Company is analyzing Phase 2 performance data and is seeing positive results consistent with previous AirSCWO campaigns.Phase 3 Begins: Pre-Anaerobic Digested SludgeBuilding on the completion of Phase 2, 374Water's field team has begun Phase 3 processing pre-anaerobic digestion ("pre-AD") sludge. This untreated waste stream is similar to material the Company has processed very successfully at its operations in Orlando, Florida, and its inclusion in the St. Cloud campaign is intended to showcase both the solids reduction of 97% and PFAS reduction of up to 99.99%+ as seen in previous campaigns. To date, the deployment has seen multiple types of biosolids successfully processed, with additional waste streams to follow as the project advances.Commercial Potential and Follow-On OpportunityA successful pilot is expected to support the State of Minnesota's broader assessment of AirSCWO for permanent PFAS destruction - an outcome the Company believes could generate multiple millions of dollars in revenue, including recurring annual revenue from ongoing operations and services. The mobile AirSCWO system is estimated to have the potential to generate between $500,000 and $1.5 million in annual revenue per unit, depending on deployment cadence, waste stream composition, and contract structure.Beyond the St. Cloud project, 374Water's solutions team continues to develop follow-on mobile deployments designed to demonstrate the full commercial capabilities of AirSCWO in a mobile configuration. The Company is encouraged by the demand it is seeing across multiple end markets and believes the St. Cloud campaign is building a foundation for a scalable, recurring mobile services business."Success is in our Company's DNA. We have now completed Phase 2 with performance at 12% solids, which we don't see from our competition. Our confidence in our commercial systems increases with every milestone and we continue to differentiate ourselves," said Brad Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of 374Water. "Our team has delivered steady, professional performance from day one, and our partners at Barr, the University of St. Thomas, MnTAP, and the City of St. Cloud have been outstanding collaborators throughout. As we move into Phase 3 and take on untreated pre-anaerobic sludge - a waste stream we've already processed very successfully in Orlando - we're continuing to prove that mobile AirSCWO can go where the problem exists and perform. This campaign is reinforcing what we're hearing from the market: demand for mobile AirSCWO services is real and growing, and we believe it is opening the door to a meaningful, recurring opportunity with the State of Minnesota and beyond."374Water will continue to provide updates on the St. Cloud pilot program, Phase 3 performance results, and the development of follow-on mobile deployments as they become available.About 374Water374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech environmental services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.Investor Relations ContactBelton CoppVice PresidentDirect: 401-419-1545Belton.Copp@374water.comMedia Contact

374Water (NASDAQ: SCWO) completes Phase 2 of its mobile AirSCWO deployment in St. Cloud, Minnesota

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