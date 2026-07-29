Port of Savannah volumes up 18% in June

Record growth in Appalachian Regional Port.

New board members announced.

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 28, 2026 – The Port of Savannah ended fiscal year 2026 (July 1 – June 30) strong, with June volumes of 483,684 TEUs, an increase of nearly 73,300 TEUs or 18 percent over the same month last year.

The Appalachian Regional Port in Northwest Georgia handled a record 49,319 intermodal containers in FY2026, for an increase of 20 percent or more than 8100 boxes compared to FY2025.

In May, GPA opened the $134 million Gainesville Inland Port , a rail-connected extension of the Port of Savannah serving the manufacturing and industrial hub of Northeast Georgia.

“Georgia’s ports have been a key asset in recruiting new business ventures and creating new opportunities for hardworking Georgians through the world-class infrastructure and logistics capabilities they provide,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re proud to recognize GPA’s incredible contributions to our state and national economies, and I want to personally congratulate their new Board Members.”

“We finished the fiscal year on a strong volume note. Our port and inland infrastructure are all coming together nicely. We want to recognize the Team – our Georgia Ports’ employees, Gateway Terminals and the ILA whose efforts earned our customers’ support,” said Griff Lynch, CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority.

“We are growing organically and seeing cargo shifting to Savannah,” added Alec Poitevint, Chairman of Georgia Ports Authority. “Our $5 billion port master plan is working and ready for the future.”

Cargo owners shipped 5.67 million TEUs across the Port of Savannah docks in FY2026, just shy of the 5.7 million reached in the previous year.



In FY2026, GPA moved 541,405 containers by rail at Mason Mega Rail for the third straight year over half a million. Rail cargo accounted for 17 percent of Savannah’s total container trade in FY2026, with the rest moving by truck.

Georgia Ports Authority recognized their long-term partnership with the Panama Canal Authority, signing a five-year extension to their Memorandum of Understanding. CEO Griff Lynch and the board hosted a dinner in Savannah for the Administrator, Dr. Ricaurte Vasquez Morales.

“The Panama Canal plays an important role in our service level, market access and supply chain speed. We want to recognize and praise Dr. Ricaurte Vasquez Morales for his partnership, friendship and leadership at the helm these past seven years at the Panama Canal Authority,” Lynch added.

Brampton Road Connector opens, creating easier access for truckers, reducing traffic in neighborhoods

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) opened the Brampton Road Connector to port truck traffic on July 15, completing a major freight corridor serving the Port of Savannah. The $130 million, four-lane highway links Garden City Terminal’s Gate 3 directly to the interstate system, eliminating at-grade rail crossings on busy streets and reducing truck traffic in nearby neighborhoods. The roadway provides faster, safer access for freight and marks the final link to smoother cargo flows in Savannah’s beltway.

Georgia DOT’s ongoing improvements serving the Savannah area include the expanded I-16/I-95 interchange . The $295 million project improves the safety and flow of commuters and cargo moving on and off each interstate. The state also recently announced a $468.35 million contract to widen an 18-mile portion of I-16 to expand I-16 east and westbound from two to three lanes each direction. Six bridges will be replaced and six will be widened along the route from I-95 to State Route 67.

Governor Kemp appoints Board members

Martin “Trey” E. Kilpatrick III, Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Georgia Power in Atlanta was named board member (view bio here ), and Lauren Curry, Chief of Staff for Governor Kemp in Atlanta will take Trey’s position as Ex-Officio (view bio here ). Board members Will McKnight of Augusta, Philip Wilheit Jr. of Gainesville and Joel Wooten of Columbus were reappointed. The board nominated and elected member Dave Cyr, President of Parrish Construction Group in Perry, Ga., as Secretary-Treasurer (view bio here ).

Brunswick handles 763,000 units of autos, machinery

The Port of Brunswick’s trade in Roll-on/Roll-off cargo reached 763,122 units in FY2026, with autos accounting for 713,179 units and heavy machinery at 49,943. Challenging global market conditions created headwinds for the sector. Volumes were down 12.4 percent or 107,650 RoRo units compared to the previous year. For the month of June, total RoRo volumes reached 58,599 units, a reduction of 8,257 or 12.4 percent compared to June 2025. Of that figure, heavy machinery accounted for 1,856 units, an increase of 276, or 17.5 percent over the same month last year.

ABOUT GEORGIA PORTS

Georgia’s Ports in Savannah and Brunswick are strategic gateways, creating the most competitive supply chains in the nation with their level of operations, connectivity and supply chain ecosystem. These attributes combined with Georgia’s ranking as the top state to do business for 12 consecutive years create a strong business model for growth. The Port of Savannah is one of the best-connected ports in the U.S. to world markets with 40 ship calls a week, 42 doublestack trains per week and 14,000 truck gate moves daily. The Port of Brunswick is the number 1 ranked U.S. RoRo port by annual volumes for autos and has an increasing amount of machinery cargoes with its expanded high and heavy cargo operating space. GPA has a self-financed investment plan of nearly $5 billion for the next ten years which will see five big ship container berths added in Savannah (the most of any U.S. container port) and a fourth RoRo berth in Brunswick to meet future growth. Over the past 10 years, the GPA board has approved $4.13 billion in infrastructure improvements. As part of GPA’s community engagement efforts, $6 million is being donated to port communities to support a multi-year, local workforce housing initiative, helping 178 families repair, buy or build a home in the Savannah area since its start in September 2023. For further information, visit gaports.com or contact Chief Communications Officer Tom Boyd [email protected] 912-964-3884.