CALIFORNIA SEES SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR OF VEHICLE THEFT DECLINES

SACRAMENTO — July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding Californians to protect their vehicles while highlighting encouraging statewide trends. California recorded its second consecutive year of declining vehicle thefts in 2025, as the CHP continued working with local law enforcement agencies to combat organized vehicle theft through targeted enforcement and public awareness.

Vehicle Thefts Continue to Decline

According to the CHP’s 2025 Vehicle Theft Fact Sheet, thieves stole more than 133,000 vehicles statewide in 2025—about 25% fewer than the 176,230 stolen in 2024.

"Vehicle theft is not a victimless crime. It fuels organized criminal activity and creates hardship for families across California. The CHP remains committed to holding offenders accountable, recovering stolen vehicles and working with our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee

On average, a vehicle was stolen in California about every four minutes in 2025. Of the 133,372 vehicles stolen statewide last year, 84% were recovered, for a total of 111,661 vehicles. More than half of the recovered vehicles were returned to their owners in drivable condition.

Coordinated Enforcement Produces Results

The decline continues a positive trend that began in 2024, when California recorded its first year-over-year decrease in vehicle thefts since 2019. That year, Governor Gavin Newsom deployed CHP officers to work alongside local law enforcement agencies in regional crime suppression operations. Targeted enforcement in Bakersfield, San Bernardino and Oakland helped contribute to reductions in vehicle thefts and other crime in those communities.

Building on those results, Governor Newsom expanded CHP crime-suppression operations in August 2025 by deploying additional teams to high-crime areas across California.

Several counties where CHP crime suppression teams were deployed also experienced significant declines in vehicle thefts last year, including:

Alameda : 12,277 vehicle thefts, down 36.1% from 2024.

Kern : 4,258 vehicle thefts, down 31.4% from 2024.

San Bernardino : 7,759 vehicle thefts, down 23.3% from 2024.

San Diego: 8,023 vehicle thefts, down 25.7% from 2024.

Sacramento: 5,061 vehicle thefts, down 23% from 2024.

Protect Your Vehicle

Although vehicle thefts continue to decline, motorists remain the first line of defense. The CHP encourages Californians to reduce their risk by following these simple safety tips:

Park in well-lit areas.

Remove valuables or keep them out of sight.

Lock your vehicle every time you leave it.

Use an alarm system or other anti-theft device.

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running.

Report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Working Together to Keep California Safe

Through strategic enforcement, strong partnerships, and public awareness, the CHP remains committed to reducing vehicle theft, disrupting organized criminal networks and keeping California’s communities safe.



