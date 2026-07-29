Petroleum Research Center Launches NOVA Conference in Benghazi as an International Platform for Investment in Oil Sector

BENGHAZI, LIBYA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Petroleum Research Center has announced the launch of the first edition of the NOVA Conference and Exhibition. The event is held under the patronage of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), with the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) participating as strategic sponsor. It will take place from 5 to 7 October 2026 in Benghazi. NOVA is designed as a specialized international platform, bringing together senior officials, decision-makers, global companies, investors, researchers, academic institutions and energy-sector experts. Its goal is to strengthen cooperation and showcase the promising opportunities emerging in Libya's energy sector.The conference falls under the National Oil Corporation's broader drive to support exploration programmes, expand production, advance digital transformation, and attract high-quality investment. This aligns with the state's vision of maximizing the benefit from its natural resources and strengthening Libya's standing in regional and international energy markets.NOVA is positioned as a more specialized platform dedicated to the upstream sector. It focuses on exploring hydrocarbon resources, accelerating field development, and adopting the latest digital-transformation and artificial-intelligence technologies. These tools are meant to improve operational efficiency, drive innovation, and support decision-making. The conference also aims to strengthen cooperation between companies and academic and research institutions. It seeks to encourage knowledge transfer, develop national expertise, and showcase investment opportunities across Libya's energy sector.The conference will provide a platform for strategic dialogue and the exchange of expertise. Participants will include government bodies, national and international oil companies, technology providers, research institutions and investors. Together they will discuss the leading challenges and opportunities facing the energy sector. The event will also present the latest innovations and technical solutions supporting Libya's oil and gas industry, reinforcing long-term partnerships among stakeholders.A specialized international exhibition will run alongside the conference. Major global energy companies will take part, showcasing their latest technologies, solutions and services — spanning exploration and production, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, automation, engineering and oilfield services. The exhibition will offer direct engagement with senior government officials, decision-makers, representatives of national and international oil companies, investors and project developers. This is expected to strengthen opportunities for cooperation and the formation of strategic partnerships, with support from strategic sponsor Arabian Gulf Oil Company.The conference's scientific programme will feature a number of studies prepared by the Petroleum Research Center. These will address the sector's near- and long-term development prospects. Participants will gain scientific insight into the industry's future and the key strategic directions shaping Libya's energy sector.The conference supports Libya's broader vision of raising crude oil production capacity to two million barrels per day between 2028 and 2030. It also aims to strengthen the country's position as a reliable regional supplier of natural gas to European and international markets. By bringing decision-makers, investors and leading global companies together on a single platform, NOVA seeks to accelerate investment, promote knowledge transfer, and highlight the potential of Libya's energy sector.The Petroleum Research Center hopes NOVA will become a recurring international platform — one that cements Libya's position on the global map of specialized energy events. It also aims to reinforce the Center's role as the national house of expertise, a scientific reference point that supports innovation and leads the dialogue on the future of Libya's energy sector.Registration for participants and sponsors will open in the coming period. The conference's scientific programme and agenda, exhibition details, and partnership and sponsorship opportunities will be published through NOVA's official channels.

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