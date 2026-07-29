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The Business Research Company's Calcium Phosphate Cement Market Report 2026 Market Outlook Supported By A Forecast 7.5% CAGR

Expected to grow to $150.83 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The calcium phosphate cement market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by advancements in medical and dental treatments that demand effective bone repair solutions. This sector is set to continue expanding as new technologies and applications emerge, shaping its future trajectory. Below is a detailed look at the market’s size, key growth factors, regional insights, and emerging trends.

Calcium Phosphate Cement Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The calcium phosphate cement market has seen significant expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $104.76 billion in 2025 to $112.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The historical growth phase has been propelled by a scarcity of biocompatible CPC formulations, persistent use of traditional bone graft materials, an upsurge in orthopedic and dental procedures, heightened awareness about bone repair options, and the adoption of standardized dosing protocols for CPC.

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Forecast for Continued Growth in the Calcium Phosphate Cement Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain strong momentum, reaching $150.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. Key drivers for this projected growth include the development of high-dose and specialized CPC products, widespread adoption of minimally invasive bone repair surgeries, increasing integration of CPC in hospitals and clinics, expanding regulatory approvals, and innovations tailored for complex bone reconstruction. Emerging trends include greater use of CPC in orthopedic surgeries, enhanced applications in dental bone regeneration, customized dosages for specific treatments, growth in ambulatory surgery centers, and a focus on improving biocompatibility and bone integration.

Understanding Calcium Phosphate Cement and Its Medical Importance

Calcium phosphate cement is a biocompatible substance made from calcium phosphate compounds that, when combined with water or other liquids, forms a moldable paste that solidifies into a sturdy structure. Its composition closely resembles natural bone mineral, making it highly suitable for medical and dental uses, especially in bone repair and regeneration processes.

View the full calcium phosphate cement market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/calcium-phosphate-cement-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Dental Treatment Driving Demand for Calcium Phosphate Cement

The rising need for dental care is a significant factor pushing the calcium phosphate cement market forward. Dental treatment encompasses professional management and care of teeth, gums, and oral tissues, covering prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of various oral health issues. The increase in dental disorders alongside the wider availability of advanced dental technologies supports growing demand. CPC plays a vital role in dental procedures by fostering bone regeneration and integration, which is crucial for implants and repairing bone defects. For example, a report from May 2024 by the UK’s National Health Service revealed that the number of adults visiting NHS dentists in England rose to 18,111,609 in 2023 from 16,409,636 in 2022, while children treated increased to 6,372,892 from 5,589,201 the previous year. This trend emphasizes the expanding dental care market’s contribution to CPC demand.

Key Factors Influencing the Growth of Calcium Phosphate Cement Demand

Beyond dental care, the growing volume of orthopedic surgeries and rising patient awareness about advanced bone repair techniques are impacting market expansion. Additionally, the development of innovative CPC formulations that offer better performance and biocompatibility is further encouraging adoption in clinical settings.

Which Region Holds the Lead in the Calcium Phosphate Cement Market by 2026

In 2025, North America was the dominant region in the calcium phosphate cement market. The market report also considers other regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market distribution and growth potential.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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