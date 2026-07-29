MediCompares Officially Launches in Hyderabad, Bringing Price Transparency to Healthcare with 170+ Vendors Onboard

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Mumbai set to follow, with Bengaluru and Chennai in the pipeline as the platform accelerates its national expansion

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediCompares , the healthcare price-comparison and discovery platform helping patients find, compare, and book care across every major healthcare vertical with confidence, today announced its official launch in Hyderabad. The launch marks the first city in an ambitious national rollout designed to bring transparency, choice, and convenience to India's fast-growing healthcare services market.At launch, MediCompares has onboarded more than 170 vendors across the full spectrum of healthcare services in the region. The platform brings together diagnostics and laboratory testing, home sample collection, and pharmacy, alongside dental care, medical equipment for rental and purchase, and the comparison of medical procedures and routine surgeries — all in one place. Early partners include leading names such as Orange Health, LifeCell Diagnostics, and Hypatho Labs on the diagnostics and testing side, alongside pharmacy partners including Aditya Pharmacy. Together, these partnerships give Hyderabad residents a single, trusted place to compare providers, prices, and turnaround times before they book.MediCompares' verticals include: diagnostics and lab tests, home sample collection, pharmacy, dental care, medical equipment rental and purchase, and medical procedures and routine surgeries — giving patients a way to compare options and pricing across the care journey, not just a single service."Healthcare decisions are among the most important — and often the most confusing — choices people make. Patients deserve to know their options and what they cost before they commit. Launching in Hyderabad with more than 170 vendors already onboard shows how much demand there is for real transparency. This is just the beginning."— Rudra N Mishra, Founder of MediComparesA national rollout, city by cityFollowing the Hyderabad launch, Mumbai is next on the MediCompares expansion map, with Bengaluru and Chennai in the pipeline. Each new city brings the same promise: a curated network of verified providers across diagnostics, pharmacy, dental, medical equipment, and procedures, presented side by side so that patients can make informed choices quickly and easily.By aggregating providers across services and making pricing and availability easy to compare, MediCompares aims to reduce the friction, uncertainty, and cost that patients often face when navigating healthcare on their own.About the founderMediCompares was founded by Rudra N Mishra, an entrepreneur with experience building and running multiple businesses across sectors. He is an alumnus of Norwich Business School, a leading UK business school. His cross-industry background informs MediCompares' focus on operational rigor, trusted partnerships, and a patient-first approach to healthcare discovery.About MediComparesMediCompares is a healthcare price-comparison and discovery platform that helps patients find, compare, and book care across every major vertical — diagnostics and lab tests, home sample collection, pharmacy, dental care, medical equipment rental and purchase, and medical procedures and routine surgeries — from a trusted network of verified providers. By bringing transparency to pricing and availability, MediCompares empowers patients to make informed healthcare decisions with confidence. Following its official launch in Hyderabad, the company is expanding to Mumbai, with Bengaluru and Chennai to follow. MediCompares.com is owned and operated by ORU Healthcare Pvt Ltd.###

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