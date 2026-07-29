Logo for CECI

Focus on Anti-pollution & Weather Resistance, Optimize High-voltage Transmission Operational Stability

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henan, China，July 29, 2026-The global composite insulator market reached an estimated USD 6.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 9.3 billion by 2035, driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization. Asia-Pacific accounted for 49.5% of the market in 2024, with China contributing approximately 45% of global manufacturing output. As utilities and EPC contractors seek reliable, long-life insulation solutions for overhead transmission lines, five Chinese enterprises have emerged as reputable suppliers of composite insulators. Among them, China Energy and Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (CECI) stands out for its broad product portfolio and proven export track record.Industry Context: Growing Demand for Composite InsulatorsSuspension insulators represent the largest product segment, holding an estimated 38% market share in 2025. The voltage range of 11 kV to 200 kV leads the market with a 33% share. Updated standards such as IEC 61109:2025 and ANSI/NEMA C29.11-2020 define performance requirements for composite insulators used in AC and DC systems above 1000 V and North American overhead lines, respectively. These standards emphasize mechanical strength, anti-aging performance, and pollution resistance, driving manufacturers to invest in advanced silicone rubber and FRP core technologies.Five Leading Chinese Composite Insulator Enterprises1. China Energy and Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (CECI) – Industrial Power Insulation SpecialistFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Zhengzhou, Henan, CECI operates a 30,000 m² manufacturing facility with 100 employees and an annual output capacity of 8 million units. The company’s R&D team comprises 8 engineers. Its main products include polymer, porcelain, and glass insulators, as well as metal fittings, surge arresters, fuse cutouts, end fittings, and ERP rods. Exports account for 95% of sales, with key markets spanning Russia, Vietnam, France, Spain, Italy, Türkiye, Brazil, Poland, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia. CECI offers OEM and ODM services. The company’s Ball-Head Suspension Ring QP-7, a hot-dip galvanized steel accessory rated at 70 kN failing load and 0.3 kg weight, exemplifies its hardware accessory capability. The U70BP/146D porcelain insulator (146 mm height) and 70B glass insulator (255 mm creepage, 70 kN failing load) provide complementary solutions for overhead line projects. Products are applied in rail transit electrification, substations, and high-voltage transmission lines, meeting requirements for high mechanical strength, UV resistance, and anti-aging performance.2. Yangzhou Shuangbao Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd.Established in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, Shuangbao Electric Power specializes in composite insulators and hardware fittings for transmission and distribution networks. Its product line includes silicone rubber suspension insulators, line post insulators, and station post insulators for voltages up to 220 kV. The company is known for its injection molding production process and heavy-contamination-area designs, providing solutions for coastal and industrial pollution zones.3. Wuhan Line Power Transmission Equipment Co., Ltd.Based in Wuhan, Hubei, this enterprise focuses on power transmission line equipment including composite tension insulators, dead-end insulators, and anti-pollution station post insulators. It supplies products compliant with IEC and ANSI standards, with particular expertise in 66 kV to 132 kV voltage levels. The company’s portfolio includes vibration-resistant distribution composite insulators and high-altitude hydrophobic designs.4. Zhejiang Gaoneng Electric Installation Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Zhejiang, Gaoneng Electric Installation provides composite insulators for substation and overhead line applications, including 35 kV substation post insulators and UV-resistant outdoor models. The company emphasizes custom color silicone composite insulators and lightweight long-rod designs for wind power transmission and electrified railway projects.5. Dalian CTC Insulator Co., Ltd.Located in Dalian, Liaoning, CTC Insulator manufactures a range of composite and ceramic insulators. Its composite product offerings include FRP core pin type insulators, anti-aging grey composite line post insulators, and coastal salt-spray resistant insulators. The company serves both domestic and international markets, with products certified under IEC and ANSI standards.Market Impact and OutlookWith grid operators worldwide demanding higher reliability and lower maintenance, the transition from porcelain and glass to composite insulators accelerates. Chinese manufacturers collectively benefit from large production scale, integrated supply chains, and competitive pricing. Among the five enterprises, China Energy and Chemical Industry Co., Ltd’s capability to deliver polymer, porcelain, and glass insulators under one roof, combined with its 95% export ratio and a dedicated R&D team, positions it as a comprehensive partner for international power projects. As the market expands, companies offering OEM/ODM flexibility and compliance with IEC 61109 and ANSI C29.11 will gain preference.For inquiries or detailed product specifications, contact China Energy and Chemical Industry Co., Ltd:·Email: sales@gridinsulators.com·Tel: +86 15038311850·WhatsApp: +86 19515526916·Website： www.gridinsulators.com ·Address: Room 1502, NO. 12, Shangwu Waihuan Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan, China

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.