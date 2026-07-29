Crossroads Bar Named the Best Cocktail Bar in Tbilisi, Georgia

crossroads bar interior cocktail drink

A new Tbilisi Expat review names Crossroads the city's top cocktail bar, citing its Georgian-spirit signatures and 4.9 stars across 252 Google reviews.

TBILISI, TBILISI, GEORGIA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossroads Bar has been named the best cocktail bar in Tbilisi in a new review published by Tbilisi Expat , which singled out the bar's Georgian-spirit signature list, a 4.9-star rating across 252 Google reviews, and a house infusion program running to roughly 30 drinks.The review, published in July 2026, put the second-floor Sololaki bar ahead of a field that has grown quickly without growing deep. Wine bars, natural wine rooms, and late-night clubs have multiplied across the city, while the number of venues building original drinks around Georgian spirits has stayed small. Crossroads Bar spent that period building in the other direction."The Pinelet is the most original drink in the city and the Walnut Ember is the best thing to end a night on," the review concluded, calling Crossroads a must-visit for anyone who cares about cocktails and finds themselves in Tbilisi.Crossroads Bar is at 30 Shalva Dadiani Street, second floor, a ten-minute walk from Freedom Square, and opens daily at 20:00.Why Did Crossroads Bar Take the Top Spot?Three things carried the verdict: what the bar makes itself, what it charges for it, and who ends up in the room.The bartenders produce a large share of their own liqueurs and infusions in house, which is why the signature menu keeps moving instead of sitting untouched for years. Roughly 30 homemade shot infusions run from cherry through bell pepper to a horseradish version that gets ordered as a dare and reordered on purpose.Pricing sits mid-market for the city. Standard cocktails are 25 GEL, the cocktail of the month runs 16 to 20 GEL, and Google lists typical spend at 10 to 40 GEL a head, against 18 to 35 GEL for premium cocktails elsewhere in Tbilisi. The review placed the bar mid-table on price and top of the table on what arrives in the glass.The room is built around the bar rather than a dance floor, which settles the priorities before a drink is poured. Seating is loose and moveable, the space runs to about twenty square meters, and the crowd on an ordinary weeknight mixes Georgians, long-term foreign residents, remote workers, and travelers who landed that afternoon. Staff work in English, Georgian, and Russian."Georgian spirits are the most interesting thing we can put behind a bar, and almost nobody was building cocktails around them," says [SPEAKER NAME], [TITLE] at Crossroads Bar. "The pinecone liqueur in the Pinelet tastes like nothing else in Tbilisi."What Is on the Cocktail List at Crossroads Bar?The signature the review named first is the Pinelet, built on a pinecone liqueur from Magdana, a Georgian craft distillery in Zhinvali that collects its cones near Borjomi National Park. The liqueur lands at around 30 percent alcohol and carries bark and resin, and the drink pairs it with gin, lime juice, and simple syrup. No other bar in the city is pouring it.The Walnut Ember is the closing drink: bourbon, red vermouth, and walnut bitters, with a piece of oak torched at the table and the smoke trapped in the glass before it reaches the guest. The most praised drink on the menu, measured by how often reviewers name it, is a White Russian finished with a flaming cinnamon stick.Classics hold up alongside the signatures, including a Clover Club with raspberry syrup and lemon, a Basil Smash, a Gimlet, a Godfather, and a Strawberry Daiquiri. Winter brings mulled wine made with Saperavi and a grog of tea, dark rum, honey, and spices. Non-drinkers get non-alcoholic gin and most of the classics rebuilt around it.Cocktail Program at a Glance:- 4.9-star rating across 252 Google reviews- Around 50 cocktails, split between classics and Georgian-spirit signatures- Roughly 30 house-made shot infusions- Standard cocktails at 25 GEL, cocktail of the month at 16 to 20 GEL- Kitchen serving burgers, honey-glazed chicken wings, and loaded fries until 01:00 or 02:00- Service in English, Georgian, and Russian- Free Wi-Fi and a dog-friendly policyWhat Do Tbilisi's Visitor Numbers Say Right Now?Georgia's inbound tourism has flattened in total while shifting sharply in composition. According to the Georgian National Tourism Administration, international tourist visits in the first half of 2026 reached 2,272,964, effectively level with the same period in 2025, while tourism revenue came to 1.9 billion USD, down 2 percent year over year.The movement is in the source markets. Visits from the European Union and the United Kingdom hit a record 249,201 in the first six months of 2026, up 23.4 percent year over year, and visits from China rose 16.7 percent to 54,554.For hospitality venues in the capital, that composition matters more than the headline total. The fastest-growing segment of arrivals is the one that reads reviews before choosing where to drink, expects English-language service, and books private space for groups. A ranking that names a specific room, at a specific address, for a specific drink is worth more to that visitor than a category listing.What Happens at Crossroads Bar During the Week?Five nights carry a fixed event. Karaoke runs Tuesday and Sunday from 21:00, the expat and locals meetup runs Wednesday from 21:00, open mic and music jam runs Thursday from 20:00, and DJ sets cover Friday and Saturday.Crossroads Bistro opened one floor below the bar in June 2026, extending the venue into daytime service with coffee, brunch, dinner, and fast Wi-Fi, and it now hosts the regular pub quiz at 10 GEL entry. The bar also handles private hire, from reserved tables through full venue buyouts with custom drink and food menus, covering birthdays, bachelor parties, weddings, and corporate nights.Doors open at 20:00 seven days a week. Closing is 01:00 on Monday, 02:00 Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and 03:00 on Friday and Saturday.About Crossroads BarCrossroads Bar is a cocktail bar in the Sololaki district of central Tbilisi, on the second floor at 30 Shalva Dadiani Street, a ten-minute walk from Freedom Square. The bar pours signature cocktails built on Georgian spirits and seasonal ingredients, a rotating craft beer selection from Georgian breweries, wine by the glass, and a non-alcoholic list that is not an afterthought.The venue works as a meeting point between Tbilisi's Georgian and international communities, with a weekly event program designed to put both in the same room. Crossroads Bistro, directly below the bar, extends the venue into daytime hours with coffee, brunch, and dinner service.Media Contact:- Grigorii Kravchuk, Co-Founder at Crossroads Bar- Phone: 511201108- Website: https://tbilisi-expat.com/venues/cocktail-bar - Instagram: instagram.com/crossroadsbartbs- Address: 30 Shalva Dadiani Street, second floor, Tbilisi, GeorgiaSOURCE: Crossroads Bar

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