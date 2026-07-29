XIADE Strengthens Global Presence as a Leading Cellulose Film Supplier in China with Advanced Film Technology

SHAOXING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meeting the Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging MaterialsAs industries worldwide accelerate the transition toward environmentally responsible packaging solutions, finding a reliable Leading Cellulose Film Supplier in China has become increasingly important for companies seeking alternatives to conventional petroleum-based plastic films. With growing attention on biodegradable materials, food safety regulations, and sustainable manufacturing practices, cellulose film has emerged as a practical solution that combines renewable material sources with functional packaging performance.ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD., operating under the brand name XIADE, is contributing to this industry transformation by developing and supplying regenerated cellulose film products for global markets. Through advanced film technology, professional manufacturing capabilities, and a focus on natural material innovation, XIADE supports customers across multiple industries that require transparent, flexible, and environmentally conscious packaging solutions.The Rising Role of Cellulose Film in Sustainable PackagingThe packaging industry is undergoing significant changes as brands, manufacturers, and consumers place greater emphasis on reducing plastic waste and improving material sustainability. Traditional plastic films such as BOPP and PET continue to play important roles in packaging, but demand is increasing for renewable alternatives that can provide similar visual and functional benefits while offering improved environmental characteristics.Cellulose film, also known as regenerated cellulose film or cellophane film, is produced from natural cellulose resources such as wood pulp or cotton-based materials. Compared with many conventional plastic films, cellulose film offers advantages including biodegradability, transparency, natural breathability, and good printability. These properties make it suitable for applications where product visibility, packaging appearance, and environmental considerations are equally important.With sustainability becoming a long-term trend in industries such as food, cosmetics, healthcare, and consumer goods, manufacturers with stable production capacity and technical expertise are becoming increasingly valuable partners for international buyers.XIADE’s Manufacturing Strength and Industry ExperienceXIADE is a professional global export company under Shaoxing Kede New Materials Co., Ltd., supported by the group’s research and development resources and large-scale manufacturing foundation. The company focuses on bringing high-quality natural cellulose film products to customers worldwide while continuously improving material performance and production efficiency.The company operates with a strong manufacturing foundation, including multiple production lines and a large-scale production system designed to support international supply requirements. XIADE has nine production lines and an annual production capacity of approximately 40,000 tons, allowing it to provide consistent supply for customers in different markets.Beyond manufacturing capability, XIADE emphasizes research and development as an important part of its long-term growth strategy. By combining material science, production experience, and customer requirements, the company works to develop cellulose film solutions that meet different application needs.Comprehensive Cellulose Film Product PortfolioXIADE provides a diverse range of cellulose-based products designed for different packaging and industrial applications. Its product portfolio includes transparent cellulose films, coated films, colored films, aluminized films, and biodegradable adhesive tape solutions.Regenerated Transparent Cellulose FilmTransparent cellulose film is one of XIADE’s core products. It provides high clarity and a clean appearance, making it suitable for packaging applications where product visibility is important. The material can be supplied in both roll and sheet formats, allowing customers to select solutions according to their production processes and packaging requirements.This type of film is commonly used in food packaging, gift wrapping, and product display applications because it combines a natural appearance with functional packaging performance.Coated Cellulose Film for Enhanced PerformanceTo meet the needs of applications requiring improved protection, XIADE offers coated cellulose film solutions with one-side or two-side coatings. These coatings can enhance barrier performance and expand the application range of cellulose film in flexible packaging systems.Coated cellulose films are suitable for industries that require improved moisture resistance, printing compatibility, or additional protection while maintaining the sustainable characteristics of cellulose-based materials.Colored and Aluminized Cellulose FilmFor applications where packaging appearance plays an important role, XIADE supplies colored cellulose films and aluminized cellulose films. Colored films provide visual diversity while maintaining cellulose film characteristics, while aluminized films combine cellulose material with a metallic finish and enhanced barrier properties.These solutions are widely applicable in decorative packaging, premium product wrapping, and specialized packaging scenarios.Applications Across Multiple IndustriesThe versatility of cellulose film allows it to serve different sectors with specific packaging requirements.In the food industry, cellulose film is widely used for products such as confectionery, baked goods, and fresh products where transparency and material safety are important considerations. Its natural breathability can also support applications requiring moisture management.In medical and pharmaceutical packaging, cellulose-based materials are valued for their clean appearance and suitability for specialized packaging solutions. Industrial sectors also explore cellulose films for applications requiring insulation, anti-static properties, and flexible wrapping performance.For brands focusing on sustainable packaging development, cellulose film provides an opportunity to improve environmental performance while maintaining packaging functionality and visual appeal.Quality Management and Customized SolutionsInternational customers often require not only reliable products but also stable quality control and flexible service capabilities. XIADE focuses on maintaining manufacturing consistency through quality management systems and technical processes designed for global market requirements.The company provides customized solutions based on customer needs, including adjustments in film specifications, thickness, size, color, coating, and printing requirements. This flexibility enables XIADE to support different industries and application scenarios rather than offering only standardized materials.By combining production capability with technical support, XIADE aims to establish long-term cooperation with customers seeking sustainable film materials and dependable supply chains.Supporting the Future Development of Green PackagingThe global shift toward sustainable materials is expected to continue influencing packaging innovation. As regulations around plastic reduction become stricter and consumer awareness increases, renewable materials such as cellulose film are likely to play a larger role in future packaging systems.For manufacturers and brands evaluating sustainable alternatives, selecting the right material supplier requires consideration of product performance, production reliability, technical capability, and international service experience.With its focus on regenerated cellulose film technology, diversified product range, and global supply capability, XIADE continues to develop solutions that support the evolving needs of sustainable packaging markets.More information about XIADE’s cellulose film products, manufacturing capabilities, and customized solutions can be found on the company’s official website: https://www.xiadecn.com/

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