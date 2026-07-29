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The Business Research Company's Breathalyzers Market Report Evaluates Growth Drivers, Challenges And Market Dynamics

Expected to grow to $27.64 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The breathalyzer industry has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by growing safety concerns and advancements in technology. As regulations tighten and demand for effective alcohol monitoring rises, this market is set to continue its rapid growth. Below is an in-depth exploration of the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and key drivers shaping the breathalyzers sector.

Breathalyzers Market Size and Projected Growth Trajectory

The breathalyzers market has seen a swift increase in value over the past few years. It is anticipated to grow from $12.85 billion in 2025 to $15.01 billion in 2026, exhibiting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. This surge during the historical period can be linked to stricter enforcement of drunk driving regulations, heightened demand for alcohol consumption monitoring, expansion of screening initiatives within law enforcement, a rise in professional breathalyzer usage, and the availability of compact, sensor-based technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $27.64 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.5%. This forecasted growth stems from greater adoption of connected personal safety devices, an increasing need for real-time alcohol monitoring solutions, wider use of breath testing in healthcare diagnostics, expanding medical applications for breath analysis, and stronger regulatory focus on road safety. Key trends shaping this future include the rise of smartphone-integrated breathalyzers, fuel cell sensor technology advancements, greater prevalence of portable alcohol detection tools, growth in workplace alcohol screening programs, and improvements in accuracy and calibration standards.

Understanding the Breathalyzer Device and Its Applications

A breathalyzer, sometimes called a breath alcohol tester, is designed to measure the amount of alcohol present in an individual’s breath. This device is widely utilized by law enforcement authorities, traffic police, and other regulatory agencies to determine if a person is operating a vehicle or performing activities while impaired by alcohol.

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Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Breathalyzers Market

One of the main factors driving the breathalyzers market is the rising number of fatalities caused by drunk driving. These incidents involve accidents and collisions where drivers are under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. The increase in drunk driving deaths can be attributed to public complacency about the dangers, inadequate enforcement, and limited availability of safe transport alternatives. Breathalyzers play a critical role in combating impaired driving by discouraging offenders, identifying violators of driving under the influence laws, providing legal evidence, reducing accident rates, and raising public awareness about the risks of intoxicated driving.

For example, in 2025, data from Parker Waichman LLP, a US-based personal injury and mass tort law firm, showed that states such as California, Texas, and Florida recorded 1,711, 2,159, and 1,100 alcohol-related traffic deaths respectively in the first quarter alone. The high proportion of alcohol-involved crashes highlights a growing safety issue in both urban and rural areas. This disturbing trend clearly supports the expanding need for breathalyzers.

Geographical Overview and Market Leadership in Breathalyzers

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for breathalyzers. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a thorough global perspective on market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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