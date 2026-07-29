10th World Wellness Weekend celebrates its 10th Anniversary in the USA

World Wellness Weekend 2026

The annual event brings together over 250 hotels, clubs, spas, and hot springs offering Fitness, Yoga, and mindfulness for Communities nationwide

NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Wellness Report Highlights America's Growing Focus on Preventive Health, Workplace Wellbeing and Community ConnectionAs the wellness economy approaches $7 trillion globally by the end of 2026, Americans are increasingly embracing preventive health, community fitness, mental wellbeing and workplace wellness as part of everyday life.The newly released World Wellness Report 2026 shows wellness has evolved from a lifestyle trend into a public health and economic priority, with World Wellness Weekend (WWW) at the forefront of this global movement. McKinsey 2026 report found that 84 per cent of consumers now rank wellness as their top priority and over half prioritize their wellness more than they did a year ago.September is the “new January” with people back from holidays, back to work or back to school, wanting to be back in shape.Celebrating its 10th anniversary on September 18-20, 2026, World Wellness Weekend will bring together thousands of free activities across the United States, inviting communities to move more, manage stress, improve sleep, eat & drink healthier and strengthen social connections through accessible wellness experiences.Active in 187 countries, World Wellness Weekend unites over 11,000 participating venues worldwide, delivering free collective wellness sessions in more than 2,000 cities while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Wellbeing For All."Longevity innovations provided by hotels, resorts, spas, and fitness clubs are extending Lifespan, healthspan and joyspan. We should all make Wellness our Superpower!” said Jean-Guy de Gabriac, Founder of World Wellness Weekend. "Over the past decade, we've witnessed wellness become a shared responsibility across businesses and local authorities with the support from over 50 officials (Governors, Mayors, Ministers of Tourism and Health in the USA, Argentina, Philippines, Italy, Spain…) Our goal is simple: make wellness accessible to all: Clients, Colleagues and underprivileged Communities."Major U.S. Organizations Open Their DoorsThis year's U.S. celebration features an expanding network of , hospitality leaders, fitness clubs, wellness centers, hot springs, and community organizations committed to making wellness accessible to all.Hospitality partners such as Marriott International (Most Active Hotel group in 2025 with 187 properties participating) and properties from Hyatt, Hard Rock Hotels, Rosewood Hotels, Chuan Spa at The Langham Chicago, Mandarin Oriental, Sofitel, MGallery, iconic Kohler Wisconsin, Carillon Miami, and AIRE Ancient Baths (Chicago, New York), Harman’s Log Cabin are also participating.Arch Amenities Group, the most active spa operator in the USA in 2025, is actively engaging properties, alongside The Spa at the West Hollywood EDITION, Sea Spa at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa...With the support of Spa Finder celebrating 40 years, ISPA - International Spa Association, the Spa Industry Association, the Florida Spa Association, the Wellness Tourism Association, Wellness in Travel and Tourism, the West Hollywood Mind+Body Month, and the Calistoga Wellness Association all helping to spread the word about World Wellness Weekend, additional U.S. initiatives will soon be announced.Ohana Growth Partners, owner and operator of more than 95 Planet Fitness locations, will welcome local residents with complimentary three-day passes throughout the weekend. Guests can enjoy the welcoming Judgement Free Zone, use club facilities and receive guidance from certified trainers during scheduled hours.In New York City, Karen Ballou, Founder of Immunocologie skincare and World Wellness Weekend City Ambassador, is bringing together wellness clinics, practitioners, therapists and health leaders for a citywide celebration focused on preventive health, longevity and holistic wellbeing. Participating organizations will offer educational sessions and experiences covering: Longevity and preventive healthcare; Nutrition and gut health; Skin health and healthy aging; Mental wellbeing and stress management; Mindfulness and meditation; Fitness and movement; Sleep optimization; Recovery and resilience.Celeste Hilling, CEO & Founder of Skin Authority, will offer a free skin health assessment at 15+ partnering spas (including Bellus Academy) to share personalized insights on skin health for our overall well-being. This complimentary service uses Skin Scan™ imaging, the latest advancement in generative AI, image analysis, and deep learning to accurately scan and interpret skin conditions, predict and prevent potential skin issues, and provide data-driven insights for personalized and effective care strategies.In Maryland, Brick Bodies will host a community-wide Weekend of Wellness across three Baltimore-area locations, offering cycling classes, dance fitness, Les Mills BODYBALANCE, meditation and breathwork sessions. The event will also raise funds for ovarian cancer research in memory of company co-founder Vicki Brick-Zupancic.With the support of the Hot Springs Association, wellness enthusiasts will enjoy complimentary activities about the health benefits of balneology at selected properties such as Azure Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort… California's iconic Glen Ivy Hot Springs, operated by GOCO Hospitality and recognized as a 2026 Wellness Champion, returns with immersive wellness experiences including guided hot and cold pool sessions, Aqua Fit, Aqua Tone, Yoga Flow, Sound Bath Meditation and live music.Dayleann Vallejo and the South Carolina Wellness Organization, bring together wellness professionals, local businesses, health experts, fitness leaders, beauty brands, educators, and community organizations at the Spa of the historic Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston. These two days of programming are free, open to the public, and designed to make wellness more accessible, engaging, and inclusive.Ohio State Ambassador Gloria Treister is collaborating with the Global Wellness Institute's Workplace Wellbeing Initiative to encourage corporations to organize sessions for employees such as Brain Boosting Bingo, Chair Yoga, and Breathwork. Once again, Hose Master LLC leads the way by organizing Body Boosting Bingo for its 500+ employees across 6 States.The public can also take part in Community activities nationwide organized by World Cleanup Day USA, such as plogging (jogging and cleaning up parks, beaches, and riverbanks), Runclub to walk or run in public parks, and the Campaign NonViolence Action Days.The public can also enjoy the health benefits of Halotherapy at selected Salt caves and Salt Therapy rooms, such as Adirondack Salt Cave.The public can geolocate participating venues, and businesses can sign up on www.wellmap.org World Wellness Weekend is an international nonprofit movement dedicated to making wellness accessible to everyone.

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