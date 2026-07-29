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The Business Research Company's Breast Ultrasound Market Research Reveals Path To $5.58 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $5.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The breast ultrasound market has experienced significant expansion in recent years, driven by technological advancements and growing awareness of breast health. As healthcare providers increasingly adopt innovative imaging techniques, the market is set to undergo substantial growth in the coming years. This overview explores the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and emerging developments shaping the breast ultrasound sector.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Breast Ultrasound Market

The breast ultrasound market has been rapidly increasing, with its value expected to rise from $3.09 billion in 2025 to $3.49 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Historically, this growth has been supported by extensive use of traditional 2D ultrasound systems, limited availability of automated imaging technologies, heightened awareness about breast cancer screening, expansion in hospital imaging infrastructure, and advancements in Doppler ultrasound applications.

Download a free sample of the breast ultrasound market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25713&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $5.58 billion by 2030. This projection is based on a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Factors fueling this expansion include the integration of automated breast ultrasound (abUS) with full-field digital mammography (FFDM), the development of mobile and compact ultrasound devices, increased adoption of 3D and 4D imaging in clinical settings, growth in preventive health initiatives, and rising investment in diagnostic imaging facilities. Key trends shaping this future include a greater reliance on automated breast ultrasound systems, the widespread use of portable and handheld devices, advancements in 3D and 4D ultrasound technology, and a stronger focus on early breast cancer detection and screening programs.

Understanding Breast Ultrasound as a Diagnostic Tool

Breast ultrasound is a non-invasive imaging method that employs high-frequency sound waves to create real-time pictures of the internal breast structure. It is commonly used to investigate abnormalities detected during physical exams or mammograms and helps differentiate between solid masses and fluid-filled cysts, providing accurate diagnostic information.

View the full breast ultrasound market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-ultrasound-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Factors Propelling the Breast Ultrasound Market Forward

The rising incidence of breast cancer stands out as a major factor driving demand in the breast ultrasound market. Breast cancer originates in breast tissue and can spread to nearby areas or other parts of the body. The increase in cases is linked to lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity, which influences hormone levels and contributes to cancer development. Breast ultrasound plays a critical role here, offering a reliable, non-invasive method for early detection and precise identification of breast abnormalities, especially in women with dense breast tissue. For example, in October 2024, the American Cancer Society reported that in 2022, approximately 287,850 new invasive breast cancer cases and 51,400 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) were diagnosed among women in the United States. These numbers are expected to rise to roughly 310,720 invasive cases and 56,500 DCIS cases by 2024. This growing incidence is a key driver stimulating growth in the breast ultrasound market.

Breast Ultrasound Market Growth Across Different Regions

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the breast ultrasound market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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