Attorney General Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Eunice Man for Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested a Eunice man for the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

26-year-old Laiken Jesaiah Sincere Randall, of West Maple Avenue in Eunice, was arrested on July 28, 2026, for:

1 count - Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of Thirteen (Distribution), in violation of La. R.S. 14:81.1(E)(5)(a) (Felony)

Randall was identified following an investigation by LBI agents into a cybertip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which alleged a Snapchat user was distributing child sexual abuse material.

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Eunice Police Department.

Randall was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

There is no bond information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.