Breast Pumps Market Demonstrates Long-Term Growth Potential At 11.4% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Breast Pumps Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for breast pumps is witnessing notable growth as more women balance work and breastfeeding. Advances in technology and rising awareness about maternal health contribute to expanding demand for these essential devices. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the breast pumps industry.

Breast Pumps Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026

The breast pumps market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years and is projected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.57 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth observed during the past period is largely driven by factors such as increased female workforce participation, widespread breastfeeding awareness programs, the broadening of maternity healthcare services, availability of hospital-grade breast pumps, and higher spending on maternal health.

Download a free sample of the breast pumps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8381&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Forecasted Expansion and Market Size by 2030 for Breast Pumps

Looking ahead, the breast pumps market is expected to reach $2.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Growth will be supported by the rising adoption of smart, connected breast pumps, an increasing preference for hands-free pumping solutions, expansion of e-commerce channels, a growing focus on sustainable materials, and technological advancements in compact motor design. Key trends include rising demand for portable and wearable pumps, increasing use of closed-system designs, preference for quiet and discreet devices, more rechargeable and battery-operated options, and heightened emphasis on comfort and hygiene for users.

Understanding the Breast Pump and Its Primary Users

A breast pump is a medical device designed to extract milk from lactating mothers. It is especially popular among working women who wish to continue breastfeeding when they are away from their babies. These devices help maintain breastfeeding routines despite the demands of professional life.

View the full breast pumps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-pumps-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Health Awareness as a Catalyst for Breast Pumps Market Growth

Growing health consciousness among consumers plays a significant role in boosting the breast pumps market. Health consciousness involves an individual’s awareness and proactive attitude toward maintaining their own well-being. For example, batter and breader premixes, used to enhance flavor and texture in foods, also benefit from this trend. According to a January 2025 survey by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board in the UK, 90% of consumers considered diet important for health, 86% emphasized fitness, 48% exercised at least three times a week, and 64% maintained balanced diets regularly as of December 2024. Such widespread attention to health contributes indirectly to increased demand for breast pumps as part of maternal care.

Regional Breakdown of the Breast Pumps Market by Size and Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the breast pumps market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report provides analysis across various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving a comprehensive view of global trends.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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