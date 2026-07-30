ZEELOOL 9th Anniversary: Nine Years of Moments, Framed With You

ZEELOOL 9th Anniversary ZEELOOL 9 years in framed with you ZEELOOL 9th Anniversary Online Buy glasses at ZEELOOL

ZEELOOL is turning nine! For the past nine years we've remained true to one mission: offering you high-quality, stylish eyewear without breaking the bank.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEELOOL is turning nine! For the past nine years we've remained true to one mission: offering you high-quality, stylish eyewear without breaking the bank. To celebrate this milestone and thank the community that built us, we’re rolling out our biggest sale and reward event ever. Mark your calendars—the ZEELOOL 9th Anniversary celebration runs from July 23, 2026, 1:00 AM EDT to August 13, 2026, 1:00 AM EDT.From now until the end of the anniversary celebration, customers can enjoy the buy one, get one half off promotion on all eyewear. This includes both frames and lenses, making it the perfect time to stock up on new glasses for the whole family. In addition, customers can get up to 80% off on selected frames and a minimum of 15% off on lenses including blue light blocking lenses and photochromic lenses But that’s not all, ZEELOOL is also offering special deals on limited edition frames for only $3. The ZEELOOL team curates these frames and they are perfect for anyone who wants a unique and stylish pair of glasses. And as a special thank you, every purchase during the anniversary celebration will come with a free mystery gift box containing a random hair tie (available in three colors) or a pair of sunglasses ZEELOOL is also launching a new rewards program where customers will earn 10 points for every dollar spent, redeemable for discounts on future purchases or items in the rewards store. Plus, all orders over $59 will qualify for free shipping.“We are excited to celebrate our 9th anniversary with our loyal customers,” said the ZEELOOL team. “We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without their support and trust. “This is our way of saying thank you and giving back to our amazing customers on this historic anniversary celebration.”Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-year opportunity to upgrade your eyewear collection with ZEELOOL’s unbeatable discounts and rewards. Visit their website now and join in on the celebration. Happy shopping!

Celebrate Zeelool’s 9th Birthday | Eyewear Made For Every Version Of You

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