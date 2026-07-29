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The Business Research Company's Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report Examines Leading Companies And Growth Opportunities

Expected to grow to $1.75 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The breast cancer liquid biopsy market has been experiencing significant expansion driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies and increased awareness of breast cancer management. As research progresses and new tools emerge, this market is set to undergo remarkable growth in the coming years. Below is a detailed examination of the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and notable trends shaping this sector.

Understanding the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market has witnessed rapid development recently, with its value expected to rise from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $1.02 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The surge during the historic period is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, challenges related to traditional tissue biopsy methods, advancements in oncology diagnostics, heightened awareness about cancer screening, and the expansion of laboratory testing services.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $1.75 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the growing adoption of precision oncology, integration of AI-based mutation analysis, personalized treatment planning, the rise in circulating free DNA (cfDNA) testing, and the decentralization of cancer diagnostics. Emerging trends during this period feature multi-biomarker blood-based testing, non-invasive cancer monitoring, tracking treatment responses, early detection of recurrence, and tailored oncology diagnostics.

Download a free sample of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21119&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What a Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Entails

A breast cancer liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive diagnostic test that identifies and examines tumor-derived substances found in a patient’s blood or other bodily fluids. This approach offers critical information about the presence, progression, and genetic characteristics of breast cancer without the need for conventional tissue biopsy procedures.

Key Factors Fueling Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers propelling the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is the rising incidence of breast cancer worldwide. This form of cancer originates in the breast cells, often within the lobules responsible for milk production or the ducts that transport milk to the nipple. The increasing number of cases is influenced by a variety of factors such as hereditary genetic traits, hormonal changes, the aging population, lifestyle shifts, obesity, alcohol use, sedentary behavior, radiation exposure, and environmental pollution.

Breast cancer liquid biopsies play a crucial role in treatment by detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) or circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in the bloodstream. This capability enables real-time disease monitoring, evaluation of treatment effectiveness, identification of therapy resistance, and detection of genetic mutations that guide targeted therapies. For example, the American Cancer Society projects that new breast cancer diagnoses in the US will climb to 319,750 cases in 2025, an increase from 313,510 cases in 2024. This upward trend in breast cancer incidence directly supports the growing demand for liquid biopsy solutions.

View the full breast cancer liquid biopsy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-liquid-biopsy-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Leadership and Growth Trends in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

In 2025, North America held the dominant position in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the upcoming years. The market report covers a broad geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed overview of regional market dynamics and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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