Kids’ Devices Averaged 4+ Hours of Daily App Use This Summer, 9 in 10 Devices Active After 10 PM, AirDroid Data Finds

Summer Screen Time Trends Among Family Devices AirDroid Logo

TikTok users averaged 94 minutes per day, while evening hours remained the busiest period as families prepare for the back-to-school season.

The goal is not to eliminate screen time, but to help families create healthier digital routines through gradual and predictable adjustments.” — Bailey Morgan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families prepare for the new school year, new data from AirDroid Parental Control shows that children’s digital routines shifted during the summer break, with daily app usage increasing and app activity extending later into the evening.Average daily app usage on devices managed through AirDroid Parental Control surpassed four hours per day in June, reaching 257.5 minutes, compared with 236.5 minutes in May. The month-over-month increase coincided with the end of the school year across many Northern Hemisphere markets, although school calendars vary by region.The findings are based on aggregated and anonymized usage trends from hundreds of thousands of devices using AirDroid Parental Control globally. No names, messages, photos, contacts, or other personally identifiable information were included in the analysis.Key findings from AirDroid’s June data:● Daily app usage surpassed four hours. Average daily app usage increased by approximately 21 minutes per device compared with May.● Evening usage dominated. More than a quarter of daily app usage occurred between 6 PM and 10 PM, with activity peaking between 8 PM and 9 PM.● Late-night activity was widespread. Nine in ten devices recorded app activity between 10 PM and 6 AM at least once during June. The 10 PM to 11 PM period generated more screen time than any individual morning hour.● Weekend usage was higher than weekdays. Devices averaged 263 minutes on weekends compared with 255.5 minutes on weekdays, reflecting the looser structure of summer schedules.● Family safety settings remained active. Screen time schedules, content safety settings, and other family-configured protections generated nearly 40 million alerts during June, showing continued engagement with digital wellbeing tools.From YouTube to ChatGPT: Where Children Spent Their TimeVideo, social media, and messaging apps accounted for a large share of children’s digital activity in June, although the leading apps varied depending on the measurement.YouTube recorded the highest total usage time, averaging 72 minutes per active user per day across analyzed devices.TikTok recorded the highest average usage among major apps, with active users spending an average of 94 minutes per day on the platform.Messaging and social activity also changed during the month. Time spent on WhatsApp increased by 19%, while Instagram usage increased by 15% compared with May.New app installations reflected changing digital interests as well. Instagram was the most newly installed app in June, while ChatGPT ranked third among newly installed apps in June, ahead of Roblox, Snapchat, and major mobile gaming apps included in the analysis, suggesting AI chat tools are becoming a growing part of children’s digital experiences.“Summer naturally brings more flexibility, but our data shows that digital routines can quickly shift toward longer sessions and later usage,” said Bailey Morgan, Head of Family Digital Safety Content at AirDroid and a child digital behavior researcher. “The goal is not to eliminate screen time, but to help families create healthier routines before the school year begins through gradual and predictable adjustments.”AirDroid’s Back-to-School Screen Time Reset Tips1. Reduce recreational screen time gradually. Small adjustments over several days are often easier for children to accept than sudden restrictions.2. Move evening cutoffs earlier. With a significant portion of daily usage concentrated between 6 PM and 10 PM, families can gradually shift device boundaries earlier before school resumes.3. Create consistent overnight routines. Scheduled downtime can help reduce late-night usage and make school-night expectations more predictable.4. Review newly installed apps together. Summer often brings new social, entertainment, gaming, and AI apps. Reviewing apps together helps families discuss usage and boundaries.5. Use activity insights to guide conversations. Understanding where time is spent can help parents distinguish between productive use, communication, entertainment, and habits that may affect sleep or routines.Turning Screen Time Insights into Practical Family RoutinesAirDroid Parental Control helps families put these routines into practice through screen time schedules, app limits, app activity reports, content safety settings, and location awareness.Parents can use scheduled downtime to create consistent school-night routines, set limits for individual apps , review newly installed apps, and better understand children’s digital habits.The platform is designed to support transparent, parent-led digital wellbeing management rather than one-size-fits-all restrictions. Families control setup, permissions, schedules, and rules based on their children’s ages and needs.By combining visibility with practical controls, AirDroid Parental Control helps parents move from simply noticing increased screen time to taking manageable steps toward healthier digital habits.About the DataThe findings are based on aggregated and anonymized app usage trends collected from devices using AirDroid Parental Control across global markets.Usage patterns were measured according to each device’s local date and time. May and June usage trends were compared on a month-over-month basis. School calendars and seasonal patterns vary by country and region.The analysis did not include names, messages, photos, contacts, or other personally identifiable information. No individual user activity was reviewed, identified, or reported.About AirDroid Parental ControlAirDroid Parental Control helps families build healthier digital habits through screen time management, app and content rules, activity reports, location awareness, and family safety tools. Learn more at: https://www.airdroid.com/parental-control/

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