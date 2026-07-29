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The Business Research Company's Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

Expected to grow to $59.26 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The brain and neuroimaging devices market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advances in technology and increasing healthcare needs. This sector plays a crucial role in diagnosing and managing neurological conditions, making it a rapidly evolving field. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Brain and Neuroimaging Devices Market

The brain and neuroimaging devices market has shown robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $44.1 billion in 2025 to $46.7 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the rising incidence of neurological disorders, the expansion of diagnostic imaging centers, the increasing adoption of advanced MRI and CT technologies, growth in neurological research activities, and the widespread use of EEG-based diagnostic tools.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $59.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. The forecasted growth is supported by a growing demand for early detection of brain-related disorders, wider applications in precision neurology, increased investments in neuroimaging research, broader adoption of hybrid imaging systems, and the integration of imaging technologies with digital health platforms. Key trends predicted to influence the market include the rising use of AI-assisted neuroimaging analysis, high-resolution brain imaging techniques, multimodal imaging integration, expanding functional brain mapping applications, and a heightened focus on early neurological diagnosis.

Understanding Brain and Neuroimaging Devices and Their Applications

Brain and neuroimaging devices are specialized medical instruments designed to capture detailed images of the brain’s structure, function, or pharmacology. These devices help identify areas affected by neurological disorders and are essential tools for studying cognitive processes and diagnosing various neurological conditions. Their use spans clinical diagnostics, research, and treatment planning, making them an indispensable part of modern healthcare.

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Key Factors Driving Growth in the Brain and Neuroimaging Devices Market

A significant driver behind the increasing demand for brain and neuroimaging devices is the rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries (TBI). TBI results from sudden external forces causing damage to the brain, which can impact an individual’s physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral functions. These devices are critical in diagnosing, assessing, and managing TBI by helping healthcare professionals detect bleeding, fractures, or structural abnormalities in the brain. For instance, a study published in October 2023 by Neural Regeneration Research, a China-based neuroscience journal, reported that roughly 69 million people suffer from traumatic brain injuries annually. This growing prevalence is a major factor propelling market expansion.

Increasing Healthcare Spending Boosts Brain and Neuroimaging Devices Market Growth

Another important factor fueling the market is the rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide. Healthcare spending encompasses the total financial resources allocated to medical treatments, hospital care, medications, and public health services by governments, businesses, and individuals. The surge in expenditure is mainly driven by the growing burden of chronic illnesses, which require extensive and costly care. Higher healthcare spending supports the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and broadens access to specialized imaging services. It also improves healthcare infrastructure, promotes early disease detection, and leads to better patient outcomes. For example, in May 2024, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure in 2023, marking a 0.9% growth compared to 2022. Such trends are positively impacting the brain and neuroimaging devices market.

Leading Regions in the Brain and Neuroimaging Devices Market

In 2025, Western Europe held the largest share of the brain and neuroimaging devices market, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and technological adoption in the region. North America ranked as the second-largest market globally, benefiting from advanced medical technologies and research activities. On the other hand, Africa represented the smallest market due to limited healthcare resources and infrastructure. The overall market analysis includes several key regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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