Keeper Leads PAM Market in User Satisfaction and Customer Experience, According to SoftwareReviews 2026 Report

Independent user data highlights KeeperPAM’s top-ranked performance in customer satisfaction, usability and vendor relationships

This recognition from SoftwareReviews reflects our commitment to delivering a modern, unified platform that prioritises both security and user experience.” — Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces its leadership in a recent comparison report analysing independent, user-validated data from Info-Tech Research Group’s SoftwareReviews platform. KeeperPAM emerged as the leader among top PAM providers, significantly outperforming competitors across critical satisfaction and sentiment metrics.Keeper scored highest among all evaluated vendors in key categories, including 93% likeliness to recommend, an 87% fair cost-to-value rating and a +89 net emotional footprint.The company also led implementation metrics, including 85% ease of implementation and 85% ease of IT administration.Keeper achieved an 81% satisfaction rating for usability and intuitiveness, reinforcing its commitment to user-friendly, intuitive design.Privileged access management has become a foundational component of enterprise cybersecurity as organisations contend with increasingly sophisticated identity-driven threats. As network environments expand across cloud, hybrid and remote infrastructures, managing privileged credentials and access pathways has grown more complex – and more critical than ever.At the same time, user sentiment data gathered from SoftwareReviews’ platform highlights a growing disconnect in enterprise software. While 92% of organisations renew their existing software investments, only 64% would recommend their providers. This satisfaction gap underscores the importance of selecting a technology partner that delivers, not only strong functionality, but also long-term value, usability and customer support.“Organisations are rethinking how they approach PAM as identity-based attacks continue to rise and infrastructure becomes more complex,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “This recognition from SoftwareReviews reflects our commitment to delivering a modern, unified platform that prioritises both security and user experience. We built KeeperPAM to eliminate the friction, cost and complexity of disparate, legacy solutions while giving organisations complete visibility and control over privileged access.”Why Keeper Stands OutThe SoftwareReviews report highlights Keeper’s consistent performance across the factors that matter most to enterprise buyers, demonstrating leadership in customer satisfaction, product capabilities and vendor partnership.Customer Experience and Vendor Relationship: Keeper earned the highest Net Emotional Footprint (+89) score among all evaluated vendors, reflecting strong customer trust, transparency and ongoing engagement. Users report high satisfaction across service experience, product innovation and vendor responsiveness.Ease of Deployment and Time-to-Value: Keeper led in implementation-related metrics, including ease of deployment, data integration and IT administration. Organisations benefited from a streamlined onboarding process that reduces operational disruption and accelerates time-to-value.User Experience and Adoption: High usability scores reinforce Keeper’s focus on intuitive design. A seamless user experience reduces training requirements, drives adoption across teams and enables employees to work more efficiently and securely.Feature Depth and Platform Consolidation: Keeper outperformed competitors in both feature breadth and quality, delivering a comprehensive set of capabilities within a single platform. This unified approach eliminates the need for multiple point solutions, reducing complexity and improving operational efficiency.KeeperPAM is a modern, cloud-native privileged access management platform built on a zero-trust, zero-knowledge architecture. The platform consolidates enterprise password management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management into a single unified solution. With AI-powered threat detection, real-time monitoring and automated credential rotation, KeeperPAM provides organisations with complete visibility and control over privileged access. Its architecture enforces least-privilege and just-in-time access across all users, devices and infrastructure, helping organisations reduce their attack surface, strengthen compliance and defend against modern cyber threats.The KeeperPAM solution has fueled tremendous growth for Keeper, with the company recently named the second fastest-growing cybersecurity software provider in the world, trailing only Google in the Gartner analysis . Keeper achieved a year-over-year global revenue growth rate of 53.42% in 2025, which was 3.45x greater than the overall market average of 15.50%.To learn more and access the full SoftwareReviews 2026 Privileged Access Management Comparison Report, visit keeper.io/infotech-comparison-report. Organisations can also request a demo of KeeperPAM at keepersecurity.com/privileged-access-management.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organisations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.com.

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