Brain Disease Device And Software Market Research Reveals Path To $25.21 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Brain Disease Device And Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The brain disease device and software sector is experiencing significant momentum as the demand for advanced neurological diagnostic and treatment solutions rises. Innovations in technology and growing awareness of brain health are driving rapid expansion in this specialized market. Below, we explore the market’s size, growth drivers, regional trends, and the key factors shaping its future.

Brain Disease Device and Software Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for brain disease devices and software has seen swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $15.59 billion in 2025 to $17.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The upward trend during this period is largely due to limited availability of diagnostic tools for brain diseases, rising cases of neurological disorders, expanding hospital and clinic infrastructure, initial adoption of telemedicine applications, and ongoing reliance on traditional brain imaging methods.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its rapid pace, reaching $25.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0%. This forecasted growth is driven by technological advancements in wearable and AI-powered brain disease devices, increased investments in neurorehabilitation tech, growth in home care and remote monitoring solutions, and a higher demand for brain data management software. Additionally, expanding research in neuroinformatics and cognitive assessment technologies is helping to shape the future landscape. Key trends anticipated during this period include wider adoption of neurostimulation and brain monitoring devices, greater integration of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, advances in cognitive assessment and neurofeedback software, a focus on personalized treatments for brain disorders, and the expansion of neuroimaging combined with data analytics solutions.

Understanding Brain Disease Device and Software

Brain disease devices and software encompass specialized medical instruments and digital tools designed to diagnose, track, and manage neurological conditions and brain-related diseases. Their main purpose is to enhance patient care by enabling precise detection of abnormalities, guiding targeted therapies, and facilitating continuous monitoring. By providing detailed assessments and personalized treatment options, these technologies are playing a crucial role in improving brain health outcomes.

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Key Factors Propelling Brain Disease Device and Software Market Growth

One of the primary drivers behind this market’s growth is the rising prevalence of neurological disorders worldwide. These disorders affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, causing various symptoms such as cognitive decline, motor difficulties, and sensory impairments. The global increase in neurological conditions is closely linked to an aging population, as aging impairs neuronal function, reduces brain plasticity, and increases oxidative stress, all of which contribute to disease progression. Brain disease devices and software facilitate early diagnosis and ongoing monitoring of these conditions, enabling timely interventions supported by advanced AI and analytics. For instance, data from the UK’s National Health Service in July 2024 reported 487,432 dementia patients as of June 30, 2024—an increase of 3,155 cases from the previous month—highlighting the growing need for effective management tools. This trend underscores how the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is fueling demand in this market.

Regional Developments Within the Brain Disease Device and Software Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the brain disease device and software market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes a broad scope of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global growth trends.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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