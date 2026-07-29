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Showcasing China's Trusted OEM Manufacturers of WPC Fluted, UV Marble, Acoustic, and Fire-Retardant Wall Panel Systems

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang, China – July 29, 2026 — As the global wall panel market expands at a steady pace, leading Chinese manufacturers are reinforcing their positions through scale, innovation, and environmental compliance. This report profiles five companies that have established credibility among international buyers.The global wall panel market was valued at approximately USD 32.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 43.7 billion by 2033, according to Dataintelo. Asia-Pacific accounts for roughly 42.3% of that share, driven by rapid urbanization in China and India. Chinese manufacturers, particularly those in Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, have become key suppliers to wholesalers, contractors, and developers worldwide. Among them, five companies stand out for their production capacity, product diversity, and adherence to international standards.The 80,000 m² manufacturing facility of Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd. in Haining, Zhejiang.Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd. (Brand: LONGTE Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd., established in 2003, is a comprehensive manufacturer of PVC and sustainable building solutions. Operating a factory of 80,000 m² with approximately 220 employees, the company produces PVC Ceiling & Wall Panels, WPC Wall Panels, Hot Stamping Foils, PVC Lamination Films, SPC Flooring, and WPC Decking. It has an annual production capacity of 8,000,000 units and sales volume exceeding USD 35 million. The R&D team comprises 12 engineers, and 85% of output is exported to markets including the United States, Colombia, India, the Philippines, UAE, and South America. LONGTE has strategically established six manufacturing hubs across Asia — in Haining, Guangxi, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia — enabling localized supply and cost control.Product-wise, LONGTE offers a wide range of wall panels addressing diverse applications: the WPC Fluted Wall Panel (model LT-WG) for 3D fluted effects; the Bamboo Charcoal Wood Wall Panel (model LT-BC) which is formaldehyde-free; the PVC Marble Wall Panel (model LT-PM) with UV-coated marble finish; the SPC Stone Plastic Composite Wall Panel (model LT-SW) for waterproof bathrooms; the PU Faux Stone Wall Panel (model LT-PU) lightweight at 2-3 kg/m²; the Flexible Soft Stone Wall Panel (model LT-FS) with A2 fire rating; and the Acoustic Slat Wood Wall Panel (model LT-AC) achieving NRC 0.5-0.85. The company also provides a 5-year quality warranty and third-party pre-shipment inspection (SGS/BV/TUV on request).For inquiries, contact Frank at +86 17757302351, email halong105@hnhalong.com, or visit www.ltpvcfactory.com . Address: NO.10-1 Lianhong Road, Yuanhua Town, Haining City, Zhejiang Province, China.Zhejiang Shiji Haomen Home Technology Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Shiji Haomen Home Technology Co., Ltd., based in Zhejiang, specializes in high-end decorative wall panels and integrated home furnishing solutions. The company is recognized for its R&D in UV marble and stone-plastic composite panels, targeting the luxury residential and hospitality segments. Its products are distributed across multiple international markets, and it has built a reputation for consistent quality and design innovation. Shiji Haomen emphasizes surface texture and realistic stone effects, making it a preferred supplier for hotel lobby and villa projects.Zhejiang Huaxiajie Macromolecule Building Material Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Huaxiajie Macromolecule Building Material Co., Ltd. focuses on macromolecular (polymer) building materials, including PVC and WPC wall panels. The company operates a sizable manufacturing base in Zhejiang and is known for its wide selection of colors and patterns in bamboo charcoal wood veneer panels. It certifies many of its products to E0 formaldehyde emission standards (≤0.07 mg/m³), aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly interior materials. Huaxiajie’s strength lies in cost-effective production and fast delivery times for bulk orders.Zhejiang Qide New Materials Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Qide New Materials Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of new materials specializing in SPC and WPC wall cladding and flooring. The company has invested in advanced co-extrusion lines, enabling the production of weather-resistant outdoor wall panels with UV stability. Qide’s products are widely used in commercial office and residential accent walls. The company actively participates in international trade fairs and has established distribution networks in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.Anhui Keju New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Anhui Keju New Material Technology Co., Ltd., located in Anhui Province, is dedicated to the innovation of bamboo-based and composite wall panels. It is particularly noted for its bamboo charcoal wood veneer panels and fire-retardant B1-grade solutions suitable for high-traffic commercial spaces. The company’s manufacturing facility covers a substantial area, and it maintains a strict quality control system. Keju has been expanding its export share, supplying customers in Europe and North America with formaldehyde-free, waterproof panels.LONGTE’s manufacturing facility in Indonesia, part of its six-hub global production network.Industry Context and Market OutlookThe global wall panel market is growing at a compound annual rate propelled by urbanization and renovation activity. Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) alone reached USD 8.89 billion in 2025 with an 11.7% CAGR through 2033 (Grand View Research), while polyurethane stone panels saw USD 3.7 billion in sales in 2024 (Witop Decor). China remains the top exporter of PVC marble sheets, with 1,480 documented export records as of late 2025 (Volza). Environmental regulations in the EU and North America increasingly demand fire safety (EN 13501-1) and low emissions (E0), driving manufacturers to upgrade formulations and certifications.Among the five companies profiled, Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd. stands out for its integrated supply chain — from raw material films and foils to finished panels and decking — allowing competitive pricing and consistent quality. Its multi-country factory network reduces lead times and tariff risks for overseas buyers. LONGTE’s after-sales service, including 24-hour WhatsApp response and a 5-year warranty, further strengthens buyer confidence.Closing OutlookAs the wall panel industry evolves toward sustainability and high performance, buyers are advised to evaluate manufacturers on production scale, certification depth, and application versatility. The five companies listed represent a cross-section of trusted supply sources for 2026 and beyond.About Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd. (LONGTE)Contact Information:· Name: Frank· Email: halong105@hnhalong.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 177 5730 2351· Website: www.ltpvcfactory.com · Address: NO.10-1 Lianhong Road, Yuanhua Town, Haining City, Zhejiang Province, China

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