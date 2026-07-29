SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Translation in the chemical industry involves complex content such as technical parameters, patent documents, safety standards, and regulatory materials. Meanwhile, industry summits and international business exchanges require extremely high accuracy and fluency in simultaneous interpretation. A single mistranslated term may cause overseas clients to misunderstand technical specifications and even affect critical business decisions.When companies are searching for a recommended Shanghai translation company, they should evaluate the following capabilities to ensure that the selected service provider can meet the demanding language requirements of the chemical industry.1. Industry Expertise: Years of Experience and Number of Leading Enterprise ClientsThe service provider’s experience in the target industry and whether it has established long-term partnerships with internationally recognized companies are key indicators of professional expertise. In the highly technical chemical industry, whether translation teams truly understand specialized concepts such as catalysts, polymers, and specialty chemicals directly determines whether translated content can be recognized and accepted by overseas technical experts.On April 16, 2026, the “New Quality Materials · Chain Integration for Win-Win Cooperation” Electronic Materials and Chemical Industry Technology Exchange Conference was held in Changning District, Shanghai. Tanneng Translation provided simultaneous interpretation services, professional interpretation equipment support, and business accompanying interpretation for company visits during the event.Since 2006, Tanneng Translation has provided BASF with multilingual translation services across multiple fields, including written translation, simultaneous interpretation, and on-site interpretation support. With a cumulative translation volume exceeding one million words, this 20-year partnership demonstrates Tanneng Translation’s continuously improving expertise and service capabilities in the chemical industry.For companies seeking a recommended Shanghai translation company, whether the provider has long-term cooperation experience with leading chemical enterprises is an important reference for evaluating its industry expertise.2. Simultaneous Interpretation Delivery: Equipment Support, Interpreter Resources, and On-Site ExecutionHigh-level technical conferences require not only experienced interpretation teams but also professional equipment support and the ability to handle multilingual real-time communication. Chemical technology exchanges often involve Chinese-English-German language switching, and trinamiX, a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF in China, became one of the key focuses of the conference due to its exploration and development in innovative technologies. This placed extremely high demands on interpreters’ technical understanding and language conversion speed.During the technical exchange conference, Tanneng Translation assigned an experienced simultaneous interpretation team and provided professional interpretation equipment to ensure smooth real-time language communication throughout the event.It is worth mentioning that Ms. Su Yang, General Manager of Tanneng Translation, was also invited to attend the event. She engaged in a friendly discussion with Dr. Rainer Krause, Senior Vice President of BASF and President of trinamiX, regarding trinamiX’s technological advantages, development challenges, and strategic plans in China within the context of global expansion.When evaluating recommended Shanghai translation companies, whether a service provider has practical experience supporting international chemical industry conferences is an important factor in assessing its high-end delivery capabilities. After all, interpreters who truly understand the chemical industry are a rare and valuable resource.3. Cross-City Coordination: Comprehensive Multi-Location Service CapabilityThe translation needs of multinational companies often involve collaboration across multiple cities. Whether a service provider can quickly coordinate resources and deliver consistent services across locations directly affects overall project quality.During this visit, BASF’s senior executive delegation’s schedule was not limited to Shanghai but also included business visits in Hangzhou. This required the translation team to achieve seamless transitions between different cities and scenarios, including conference simultaneous interpretation, business negotiation interpretation, and technical site visit support.The professional translation team assigned by Tanneng Translation demonstrated outstanding capabilities in simultaneous interpretation, on-site interpretation, and specialized technical translation. Their professional performance and service quality received high recognition from government representatives, enterprises, and overseas clients.Clients commented that Tanneng Translation is “a leading professional translation company in Asia and one of the top translation service providers in China, worthy of trust.”This type of cross-city coordination capability tests not only the size of an interpreter resource pool but also a company’s project management ability, logistical support system, and cross-cultural communication expertise.Conclusion: Long-Term Value Behind Professional Chemical Industry Translation ServicesTranslation cooperation in the chemical industry is essentially a long-term test of a service provider’s professional value. Tanneng Translation’s 20-year cooperation experience with BASF, million-word-level project accumulation, and global service network covering more than 50 countries and regions form the foundation of its expertise in international communication within the chemical materials sector.For companies seeking professional translation services in the chemical industry, three core factors should be considered when selecting a translation partner:Industry expertise and years of specialized experienceSimultaneous interpretation delivery capabilitiesCross-city coordination and comprehensive service strengthThese dimensions are essential criteria for identifying a reliable translation partner capable of supporting high-standard international communication needs.

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