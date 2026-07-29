Logo for Wuxi Speedup Power Co.,Ltd

Exploring China's Leading OEM Capabilities in BLDC Motors, Custom Motor Solutions, and Electric Mobility Technologies

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu, China – July 29, 2026 – The global brushless DC (BLDC) motor market was valued at approximately USD 20.99 billion in 2024, with China accounting for an estimated 39.8% of revenue share, according to Grand View Research. As demand grows for precise, efficient, and compact direct current (DC) motors across electric mobility, medical devices, and industrial automation, a group of established Chinese manufacturers continues to drive innovation. Below is an overview of five prominent players shaping the DC motor landscape in 2026.Wuxi Speedup Power Co., Ltd. – Specialization in Pancake and Wheel Hub Motors Wuxi Speedup Power Co., Ltd., founded in 2018, is a professional DC motor manufacturer based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on printed armature (pancake) motors, BLDC motors, and wheel hub motors for both industrial and civil applications. Its product portfolio includes models such as the 150SN-series pancake motors, DD03 pancake BLDC motor, and a range of wheel hub motors from 6.5 inches to 12 inches. The 12-inch brushless hub motor (model SA06), for example, operates at 24V, 300W, 150rpm with a reduction ratio of 1:4.5 and an IP54 waterproof rating, supporting loads of 80–300 kg. The company operates a 10,000 m² facility with an annual output of 30,000 units and holds certifications including RoHS, UL, EMC, and ISO9000-2008. Approximately 90% of production is exported to the EU and USA.Moons' Electric Co., Ltd. – Precision Motion ControlMoons' Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai, is widely recognized for its high-precision stepper motors, brushless DC motors, and motion control solutions. The company has a strong presence in factory automation, robotics, and medical equipment. Moons' strengths lie in its advanced driver electronics and integrated motion control systems, offering complete mechatronic solutions alongside its motor products. Its DC motor ranges are designed for demanding positioning and speed-control applications.Jiangsu Leili Motor Co., Ltd. – Micro and Specialty DC MotorsJiangsu Leili Motor Co., Ltd., based in Jiangsu province, is known for manufacturing micro DC motors, gear motors, and vibration motors. The company serves sectors such as automotive, household appliances, personal care, and industrial tools. Leili focuses on mass production of small-size DC motors with reliable performance and cost-efficiency, making it a preferred supplier for OEMs requiring high-volume standardized motor components.Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd. – Miniature DC Gear MotorsZhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd., located in Guangdong, specializes in the design and production of miniature DC gear motors, planetary gear motors, and precision transmission systems. The company's products are widely used in robotics, smart home devices, medical instruments, and office automation. Zhaowei's competitive edge lies in its ability to produce compact, high-torque motors with customized gear ratios, supporting customers in space-constrained applications.Wolong Electric Drive Group Co., Ltd. – Large Industrial DC SolutionsWolong Electric Drive Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Zhejiang, is one of China's largest electric motor manufacturers. While best known for AC motors and drives, Wolong also produces a extensive range of DC motors for heavy industry, including mining, metallurgy, and traction applications. The group's scale, R&D investment, and global service network make it a major supplier for large-scale projects requiring robust, high-power DC motors.Industry Context and Market OutlookThe global BLDC motor market continues to expand, driven by electrification in mobility and energy efficiency regulations. The electric wheelchair market alone was valued at USD 4.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.05 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research). This trend directly benefits DC motor manufacturers whose products are integral to powertrain and auxiliary motion systems. Chinese manufacturers capture approximately 40% of the global BLDC motor market, positioning them as key players in the supply chain.Each of the five companies presented above occupies a distinct niche: Wuxi Speedup Power Co., Ltd. with its specialty in pancake and wheel hub motors, Moons' in precision control, Leili in high-volume micro motors, Zhaowei in miniature gear motors, and Wolong in heavy industrial DC drives. Buyers evaluating suppliers should consider these specific capabilities alongside certification, customization options, and regional support.About Wuxi Speedup Power Co., Ltd.· Contact: May Hoo· Email: speedupmotor@outlook.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86-181 5171 0527· Website: www.upsmotor.com · Address: Room 1003, Building C, Dream Enjoy City Plaza, Huishan District, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.