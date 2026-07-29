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Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu Meets with H.E. Mr. Alireza Zakani, Mayor of Tehran

On July 26, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu met with H.E. Mr. Alireza Zakani, Mayor of Tehran.

Ambassador Cong elaborated on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Celebration of the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, and articulated the profound connotations and global significance of Chinese modernization. Zakani highly commended the historic development achievements made by the Chinese people united and led by the Communist Party of China, stating that China's development will bring valuable opportunities to countries around the world.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening sub-national cooperation between China and Iran.

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Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu Meets with H.E. Mr. Alireza Zakani, Mayor of Tehran

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